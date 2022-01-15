Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Nevada

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Nevada using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#17. Storey County

#16. Eureka County

#15. Pershing County

#14. Lincoln County

#13. Lander County

#12. Humboldt County

#11. Lyon County

#10. Elko County

#9. Esmeralda County

#8. Nye County

#7. Churchill County

#6. Douglas County

#5. White Pine County

#4. Clark County

#3. Mineral County

#2. Carson City

#1. Washoe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.5% (806 fully vaccinated)--- 65.9% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (8 total deaths)--- 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,991 (247 total cases)--- 67.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.0% (528 fully vaccinated)--- 54.5% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,512 (193 total cases)--- 47.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (2,337 fully vaccinated)--- 39.2% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (29 total deaths)--- 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,409 (1,238 total cases)--- 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (1,913 fully vaccinated)--- 35.5% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (5 total deaths)--- 65.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,120 (680 total cases)--- 27.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (2,147 fully vaccinated)--- 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (16 total deaths)--- 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,986 (829 total cases)--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (6,667 fully vaccinated)--- 30.8% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (45 total deaths)--- 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,380 (2,757 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (22,971 fully vaccinated)--- 30.2% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (143 total deaths)--- 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,780 (7,925 total cases)--- 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (21,135 fully vaccinated)--- 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (127 total deaths)--- 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,574 (9,275 total cases)--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (351 fully vaccinated)--- 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (2 total deaths)--- 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,247 (72 total cases)--- 54.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (20,756 fully vaccinated)--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (202 total deaths)--- 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,351 (5,281 total cases)--- 37.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (11,644 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (92 total deaths)--- 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,616 (4,637 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (24,285 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (76 total deaths)--- 44.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,858 (5,799 total cases)--- 34.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (4,810 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (18 total deaths)--- 32.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,363 (1,376 total cases)--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (1,224,651 fully vaccinated)--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (6,588 total deaths)--- 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,051 (409,167 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (2,472 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (14 total deaths)--- 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,983 (675 total cases)--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (34,385 fully vaccinated)--- 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (185 total deaths)--- 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,601 (10,401 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (291,371 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (1,033 total deaths)--- 21.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,056 (75,705 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada