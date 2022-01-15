Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Vermont

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Vermont using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#13. Essex County

#12. Orleans County

#11. Caledonia County

#10. Orange County

#9. Franklin County

#8. Windham County

#7. Bennington County

#6. Rutland County

#5. Addison County

#4. Lamoille County

#3. Washington County

#2. Grand Isle County

#1. Chittenden County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (3,473 fully vaccinated)--- 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (3 total deaths)--- 34.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,058 (928 total cases)--- 24.5% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (18,276 fully vaccinated)--- 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (31 total deaths)--- 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,194 (4,108 total cases)--- 25.6% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (20,856 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (22 total deaths)--- 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,739 (3,521 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (20,105 fully vaccinated)--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 31 (9 total deaths)--- 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,421 (2,433 total cases)--- 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (34,421 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (57 total deaths)--- 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,819 (6,333 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (30,686 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (31 total deaths)--- 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,419 (4,399 total cases)--- 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (26,385 fully vaccinated)--- 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (47 total deaths)--- 77.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,681 (6,626 total cases)--- 54.4% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (43,944 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 72 (42 total deaths)--- 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,731 (8,572 total cases)--- 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (29,227 fully vaccinated)--- 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 27 (10 total deaths)--- 64.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,103 (2,980 total cases)--- 33.0% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (20,223 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 47 (12 total deaths)--- 37.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,137 (2,571 total cases)--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.0% (47,328 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (37 total deaths)--- 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,800 (6,308 total cases)--- 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (5,865 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (3 total deaths)--- 45.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,998 (651 total cases)--- 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (134,432 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (140 total deaths)--- 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,004 (19,659 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont