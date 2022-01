Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Nebraska

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Perkins County

#49. Cedar County

#48. Scotts Bluff County

#47. Buffalo County

#46. Wayne County

#45. Polk County

#44. Clay County

#43. Adams County

#42. Howard County

#41. Holt County

#40. Hooker County

#39. Cheyenne County

#38. Dixon County

#37. Merrick County

#36. Pawnee County

#35. Gage County

#34. Furnas County

#33. Madison County

#32. Garden County

#31. Hamilton County

#30. Colfax County

#29. Platte County

#28. Kearney County

#27. Dawson County

#26. Hall County

#25. Thayer County

#24. Knox County

#23. Boone County

#22. Nuckolls County

#21. Nemaha County

#20. Seward County

#19. Butler County

#18. Richardson County

#17. Saline County

#16. Saunders County

#15. York County

#14. Fillmore County

#13. Cuming County

#12. Dodge County

#11. Johnson County

#10. Jefferson County

#9. Otoe County

#8. Washington County

#7. Burt County

#6. Cass County

#5. Dakota County

#4. Sarpy County

#3. Douglas County

#2. Lancaster County

#1. Thurston County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (1,141 fully vaccinated)--- 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (12 total deaths)--- 128.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,358 (444 total cases)--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (3,321 fully vaccinated)--- 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (10 total deaths)--- 34.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,556 (1,223 total cases)--- 25.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (14,094 fully vaccinated)--- 34.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (75 total deaths)--- 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,254 (7,214 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (19,751 fully vaccinated)--- 34.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (89 total deaths)--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,477 (9,672 total cases)--- 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (3,756 fully vaccinated)--- 33.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (11 total deaths)--- 35.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,196 (1,520 total cases)--- 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (2,095 fully vaccinated)--- 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (12 total deaths)--- 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,204 (949 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (2,491 fully vaccinated)--- 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (14 total deaths)--- 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,394 (1,203 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (12,687 fully vaccinated)--- 33.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (56 total deaths)--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,417 (5,149 total cases)--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (2,638 fully vaccinated)--- 32.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (15 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,399 (928 total cases)--- 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (4,116 fully vaccinated)--- 32.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (17 total deaths)--- 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,155 (1,727 total cases)--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (282 fully vaccinated)--- 31.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (3 total deaths)--- 141.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,516 (99 total cases)--- 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (3,690 fully vaccinated)--- 31.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (21 total deaths)--- 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,328 (1,633 total cases)--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (2,349 fully vaccinated)--- 31.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (11 total deaths)--- 7.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,803 (947 total cases)--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (3,239 fully vaccinated)--- 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (15 total deaths)--- 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,743 (1,376 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (1,108 fully vaccinated)--- 29.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (2 total deaths)--- 57.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,088 (342 total cases)--- 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (9,163 fully vaccinated)--- 29.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (36 total deaths)--- 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,908 (2,992 total cases)--- 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (1,997 fully vaccinated)--- 29.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (6 total deaths)--- 29.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,119 (894 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (15,414 fully vaccinated)--- 27.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (58 total deaths)--- 9.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,921 (7,694 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (812 fully vaccinated)--- 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,787 (290 total cases)--- 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (4,120 fully vaccinated)--- 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (22 total deaths)--- 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,608 (1,735 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (4,779 fully vaccinated)--- 26.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (24 total deaths)--- 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,384 (2,290 total cases)--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (14,997 fully vaccinated)--- 26.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (69 total deaths)--- 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,840 (6,975 total cases)--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (2,958 fully vaccinated)--- 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (7 total deaths)--- 40.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,520 (1,008 total cases)--- 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (10,835 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (38 total deaths)--- 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,377 (4,572 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (28,336 fully vaccinated)--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (115 total deaths)--- 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,142 (12,358 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (2,320 fully vaccinated)--- 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (8 total deaths)--- 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,689 (885 total cases)--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (3,949 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (12 total deaths)--- 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,683 (1,390 total cases)--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (2,467 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (4 total deaths)--- 57.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,334 (900 total cases)--- 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (1,996 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (13 total deaths)--- 72.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,804 (780 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (3,382 fully vaccinated)--- 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (18 total deaths)--- 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,699 (1,234 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (8,402 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (40 total deaths)--- 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,726 (2,718 total cases)--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (3,922 fully vaccinated)--- 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (12 total deaths)--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,563 (1,488 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (3,923 fully vaccinated)--- 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (22 total deaths)--- 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,444 (1,372 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (7,096 fully vaccinated)--- 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 56 (8 total deaths)--- 69.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,513 (3,060 total cases)--- 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (10,833 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (25 total deaths)--- 36.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,223 (4,148 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (6,926 fully vaccinated)--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (17 total deaths)--- 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,076 (2,883 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (2,784 fully vaccinated)--- 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (10 total deaths)--- 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,294 (890 total cases)--- 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (4,521 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (15 total deaths)--- 6.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,262 (1,527 total cases)--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (18,917 fully vaccinated)--- 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (84 total deaths)--- 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,229 (8,128 total cases)--- 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (2,670 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (9 total deaths)--- 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,796 (801 total cases)--- 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (3,742 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (5 total deaths)--- 61.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,888 (1,049 total cases)--- 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (8,652 fully vaccinated)--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (16 total deaths)--- 45.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,600 (2,658 total cases)--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (11,228 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (31 total deaths)--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,845 (3,699 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (3,674 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (14 total deaths)--- 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,179 (1,045 total cases)--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (15,043 fully vaccinated)--- 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (29 total deaths)--- 39.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,371 (4,822 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (12,177 fully vaccinated)--- 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (65 total deaths)--- 78.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,884 (5,584 total cases)--- 43.2% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (115,892 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (207 total deaths)--- 39.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,929 (39,178 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (361,042 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (895 total deaths)--- 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,731 (118,440 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (205,096 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (244 total deaths)--- 58.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,126 (57,839 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (4,780 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (19 total deaths)--- 44.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,137 (1,238 total cases)--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska