MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Utah

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Utah using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Juab County

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Piute County

runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sanpete County

Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Uintah County

PiConsti // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Sevier County

1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Duchesne County

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Millard County

Bob Palin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Iron County

The Dye Clan // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Emery County

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Beaver County

mypubliclands // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Carbon County

rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kane County

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Box Elder County

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Rich County

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#15. Washington County

Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Morgan County

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Utah County

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wayne County

Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Garfield County

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cache County

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Tooele County

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Weber County

Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wasatch County

Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

#6. San Juan County

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Davis County

JERRYE AND KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Daggett County

John Manard // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Grand County

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#2. Salt Lake County

MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Summit County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (4,243 fully vaccinated)--- 40.7% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (21 total deaths)--- 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,481 (2,341 total cases)--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (558 fully vaccinated)--- 36.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (5 total deaths)--- 174.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,754 (233 total cases)--- 30.5% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (11,985 fully vaccinated)--- 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (51 total deaths)--- 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,589 (6,370 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (14,170 fully vaccinated)--- 33.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (17 total deaths)--- 61.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,917 (1,757 total cases)--- 78.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (9,001 fully vaccinated)--- 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (22 total deaths)--- 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,365 (4,403 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (8,315 fully vaccinated)--- 29.9% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (9 total deaths)--- 63.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,104 (1,217 total cases)--- 73.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (5,602 fully vaccinated)--- 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (32 total deaths)--- 97.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,844 (2,617 total cases)--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (23,458 fully vaccinated)--- 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (32 total deaths)--- 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,800 (5,374 total cases)--- 56.7% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (4,366 fully vaccinated)--- 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (25 total deaths)--- 103.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,317 (1,934 total cases)--- 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (3,014 fully vaccinated)--- 24.5% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (7 total deaths)--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,237 (754 total cases)--- 50.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (9,487 fully vaccinated)--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (42 total deaths)--- 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,738 (4,039 total cases)--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (3,789 fully vaccinated)--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (5 total deaths)--- 48.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,204 (647 total cases)--- 63.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (27,232 fully vaccinated)--- 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (107 total deaths)--- 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,459 (10,906 total cases)--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (1,214 fully vaccinated)--- 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (3 total deaths)--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,156 (277 total cases)--- 50.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (86,976 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (204 total deaths)--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,558 (20,522 total cases)--- 49.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (6,057 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (13 total deaths)--- 13.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,599 (2,255 total cases)--- 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (332,303 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (676 total deaths)--- 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,189 (160,261 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (1,447 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,468 (338 total cases)--- 45.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (2,731 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (10 total deaths)--- 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,226 (466 total cases)--- 59.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (69,601 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (87 total deaths)--- 44.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,440 (27,505 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (39,828 fully vaccinated)--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (88 total deaths)--- 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,053 (15,935 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (146,800 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (365 total deaths)--- 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,201 (55,169 total cases)--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (19,402 fully vaccinated)--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (32 total deaths)--- 23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,807 (8,457 total cases)--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (9,109 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (47 total deaths)--- 149.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,081 (3,074 total cases)--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (221,994 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (328 total deaths)--- 25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,259 (75,570 total cases)--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (594 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,895 (37 total cases)--- 82.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (6,307 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (6 total deaths)--- 49.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,766 (1,928 total cases)--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (756,587 fully vaccinated)--- 9.6% higher vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (1,375 total deaths)--- 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,084 (267,879 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.0% (35,398 fully vaccinated)--- 41.2% higher vaccination rate than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (19 total deaths)--- 63.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,098 (10,999 total cases)--- 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Utah