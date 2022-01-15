ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Utah

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQ9HY_0chXG4pE00
MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Utah

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Utah using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492tis_0chXG4pE00
Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Juab County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (4,243 fully vaccinated)
--- 40.7% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (21 total deaths)
--- 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,481 (2,341 total cases)
--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovjXZ_0chXG4pE00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Piute County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (558 fully vaccinated)
--- 36.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (5 total deaths)
--- 174.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,754 (233 total cases)
--- 30.5% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niEeR_0chXG4pE00
runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sanpete County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (11,985 fully vaccinated)
--- 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (51 total deaths)
--- 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,589 (6,370 total cases)
--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SaM5_0chXG4pE00
Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Uintah County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (14,170 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (17 total deaths)
--- 61.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,917 (1,757 total cases)
--- 78.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCAmr_0chXG4pE00
PiConsti // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Sevier County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (9,001 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (22 total deaths)
--- 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,365 (4,403 total cases)
--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeZBl_0chXG4pE00
1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Duchesne County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (8,315 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.9% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (9 total deaths)
--- 63.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,104 (1,217 total cases)
--- 73.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j38B_0chXG4pE00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Millard County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (5,602 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (32 total deaths)
--- 97.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,844 (2,617 total cases)
--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8WyE_0chXG4pE00
Bob Palin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Iron County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (23,458 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (32 total deaths)
--- 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,800 (5,374 total cases)
--- 56.7% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBknh_0chXG4pE00
The Dye Clan // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Emery County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (4,366 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (25 total deaths)
--- 103.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,317 (1,934 total cases)
--- 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8MMP_0chXG4pE00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Beaver County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (3,014 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.5% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (7 total deaths)
--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,237 (754 total cases)
--- 50.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFWA1_0chXG4pE00
mypubliclands // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Carbon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (9,487 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (42 total deaths)
--- 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,738 (4,039 total cases)
--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSDvq_0chXG4pE00
rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kane County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (3,789 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (5 total deaths)
--- 48.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,204 (647 total cases)
--- 63.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BtWg_0chXG4pE00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Box Elder County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (27,232 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (107 total deaths)
--- 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,459 (10,906 total cases)
--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0wH1_0chXG4pE00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Rich County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (1,214 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (3 total deaths)
--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,156 (277 total cases)
--- 50.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0chXG4pE00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#15. Washington County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (86,976 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (204 total deaths)
--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,558 (20,522 total cases)
--- 49.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ppQJ_0chXG4pE00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Morgan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (6,057 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (13 total deaths)
--- 13.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,599 (2,255 total cases)
--- 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0chXG4pE00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Utah County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (332,303 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (676 total deaths)
--- 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,189 (160,261 total cases)
--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzfH6_0chXG4pE00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wayne County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (1,447 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,468 (338 total cases)
--- 45.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XgDm_0chXG4pE00
Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Garfield County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (2,731 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (10 total deaths)
--- 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,226 (466 total cases)
--- 59.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0chXG4pE00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cache County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (69,601 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (87 total deaths)
--- 44.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,440 (27,505 total cases)
--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40l4JE_0chXG4pE00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Tooele County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (39,828 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (88 total deaths)
--- 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,053 (15,935 total cases)
--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0chXG4pE00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Weber County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (146,800 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (365 total deaths)
--- 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,201 (55,169 total cases)
--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJXUq_0chXG4pE00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wasatch County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (19,402 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (32 total deaths)
--- 23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,807 (8,457 total cases)
--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2OdJ_0chXG4pE00
Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

#6. San Juan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (9,109 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (47 total deaths)
--- 149.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,081 (3,074 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCMMn_0chXG4pE00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Davis County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (221,994 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (328 total deaths)
--- 25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,259 (75,570 total cases)
--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEQyh_0chXG4pE00
JERRYE AND KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Daggett County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (594 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,895 (37 total cases)
--- 82.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFIyH_0chXG4pE00
John Manard // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Grand County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (6,307 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (6 total deaths)
--- 49.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,766 (1,928 total cases)
--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Utah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0chXG4pE00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#2. Salt Lake County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (756,587 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.6% higher vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (1,375 total deaths)
--- 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,084 (267,879 total cases)
--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Utah
MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Summit County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.0% (35,398 fully vaccinated)
--- 41.2% higher vaccination rate than Utah
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (19 total deaths)
--- 63.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,098 (10,999 total cases)
--- 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Utah

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

