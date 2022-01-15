ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116yaP_0chXFnIl00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mi1y_0chXFnIl00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Providence County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (430,182 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (2,266 total deaths)
--- 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,921 (172,007 total cases)
--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229qVb_0chXFnIl00
Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kent County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (124,421 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (438 total deaths)
--- 10.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,080 (36,275 total cases)
--- 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244QN0_0chXFnIl00
Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (95,322 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (198 total deaths)
--- 46.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,428 (23,141 total cases)
--- 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXjAv_0chXFnIl00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Bristol County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (36,886 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (159 total deaths)
--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,646 (10,009 total cases)
--- 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Newport County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (62,426 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (65 total deaths)
--- 73.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,719 (14,544 total cases)
--- 35.4% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy