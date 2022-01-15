Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#5. Providence County

#4. Kent County

#3. Washington County

#2. Bristol County

#1. Newport County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (430,182 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (2,266 total deaths)--- 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,921 (172,007 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (124,421 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (438 total deaths)--- 10.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,080 (36,275 total cases)--- 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (95,322 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (198 total deaths)--- 46.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,428 (23,141 total cases)--- 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (36,886 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (159 total deaths)--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,646 (10,009 total cases)--- 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (62,426 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (65 total deaths)--- 73.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,719 (14,544 total cases)--- 35.4% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island