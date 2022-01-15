ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Iowa

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0chXFX8100
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3td8_0chXFX8100
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Crawford County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (8,753 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (49 total deaths)
--- 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,656 (3,979 total cases)
--- 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6bk4_0chXFX8100
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Madison County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (8,540 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (28 total deaths)
--- 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,489 (2,694 total cases)
--- 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGi3S_0chXFX8100
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Monona County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (4,516 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (41 total deaths)
--- 83.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,135 (1,390 total cases)
--- 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PXMY_0chXFX8100
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clinton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (24,381 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (124 total deaths)
--- 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,548 (9,540 total cases)
--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjLxj_0chXFX8100
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Delaware County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (8,940 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (64 total deaths)
--- 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,534 (3,493 total cases)
--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vknng_0chXFX8100
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Clarke County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (4,961 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (31 total deaths)
--- 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,989 (1,878 total cases)
--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueXSn_0chXFX8100
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Fayette County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (10,390 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (62 total deaths)
--- 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,303 (3,400 total cases)
--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oj5sp_0chXFX8100
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Chickasaw County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (6,351 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (27 total deaths)
--- 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,839 (2,248 total cases)
--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0chXFX8100
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#42. Woodbury County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (55,700 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (293 total deaths)
--- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,034 (23,750 total cases)
--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMGSt_0chXFX8100
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Montgomery County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (5,371 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (48 total deaths)
--- 86.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,070 (1,792 total cases)
--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKb5H_0chXFX8100
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Adams County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (1,956 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (12 total deaths)
--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,351 (661 total cases)
--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cgp7K_0chXFX8100
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hardin County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (9,187 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (55 total deaths)
--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,129 (3,391 total cases)
--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0RNm_0chXFX8100
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Pottawattamie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (51,110 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (258 total deaths)
--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,648 (19,245 total cases)
--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y32my_0chXFX8100
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Washington County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (12,075 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (69 total deaths)
--- 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,493 (4,721 total cases)
--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asGgL_0chXFX8100
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Webster County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (19,881 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (137 total deaths)
--- 46.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,889 (8,936 total cases)
--- 24.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Nao_0chXFX8100
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Wright County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (6,988 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (54 total deaths)
--- 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,569 (3,212 total cases)
--- 27.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nb62E_0chXFX8100
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Butler County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (8,054 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (48 total deaths)
--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,727 (2,704 total cases)
--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QR2Kk_0chXFX8100
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Benton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (14,393 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (68 total deaths)
--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,758 (5,067 total cases)
--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CGeb_0chXFX8100
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dickinson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (9,710 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (61 total deaths)
--- 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,779 (3,586 total cases)
--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faZvp_0chXFX8100
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cass County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (7,252 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (73 total deaths)
--- 118.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,154 (2,587 total cases)
--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Z1Cq_0chXFX8100
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Greene County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (5,036 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (19 total deaths)
--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,337 (1,452 total cases)
--- 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHxrQ_0chXFX8100
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Guthrie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (6,065 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (41 total deaths)
--- 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,318 (1,958 total cases)
--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZdyR_0chXFX8100
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jasper County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (21,073 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (95 total deaths)
--- 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,511 (7,255 total cases)
--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWY80_0chXFX8100
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jones County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (11,772 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (68 total deaths)
--- 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,654 (4,685 total cases)
--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLZ04_0chXFX8100
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Audubon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (3,132 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (18 total deaths)
--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,594 (912 total cases)
--- 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtBy5_0chXFX8100
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Poweshiek County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (10,568 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (52 total deaths)
--- 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,462 (2,861 total cases)
--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIwHU_0chXFX8100
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Shelby County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (6,563 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (46 total deaths)
--- 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,124 (2,305 total cases)
--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tc4q3_0chXFX8100
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Calhoun County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (5,564 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (20 total deaths)
--- 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,035 (2,227 total cases)
--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSKaL_0chXFX8100
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Scott County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (99,747 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (328 total deaths)
--- 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,720 (34,105 total cases)
--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmSJs_0chXFX8100
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Bremer County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (14,538 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (75 total deaths)
--- 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,686 (4,683 total cases)
--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajJRK_0chXFX8100
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Warren County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (29,837 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (117 total deaths)
--- 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,700 (10,139 total cases)
--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boVLp_0chXFX8100
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#19. Black Hawk County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (76,185 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (417 total deaths)
--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,877 (27,397 total cases)
--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PdVg_0chXFX8100
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cedar County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (10,838 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (27 total deaths)
--- 44.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,620 (3,282 total cases)
--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUBgL_0chXFX8100
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Muscatine County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (25,064 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (122 total deaths)
--- 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,505 (7,895 total cases)
--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4Fsp_0chXFX8100
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grundy County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (7,316 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (39 total deaths)
--- 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,405 (2,129 total cases)
--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bPMb_0chXFX8100
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Carroll County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (12,101 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (58 total deaths)
--- 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,729 (4,180 total cases)
--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWns8_0chXFX8100
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Tama County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (10,158 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (81 total deaths)
--- 85.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,479 (3,283 total cases)
--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XEDy_0chXFX8100
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Winneshiek County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (12,086 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (45 total deaths)
--- 13.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,102 (3,219 total cases)
--- 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sxe0x_0chXFX8100
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hamilton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (9,011 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (63 total deaths)
--- 63.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,050 (2,962 total cases)
--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4J4a_0chXFX8100
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Iowa County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (9,889 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (38 total deaths)
--- 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,758 (2,874 total cases)
--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJmo6_0chXFX8100
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cerro Gordo County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (25,971 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (146 total deaths)
--- 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,240 (9,441 total cases)
--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tExY7_0chXFX8100
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Story County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (59,567 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (69 total deaths)
--- 72.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,561 (16,084 total cases)
--- 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDR76_0chXFX8100
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Boone County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (16,280 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (46 total deaths)
--- 32.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,679 (4,638 total cases)
--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gQCt_0chXFX8100
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dubuque County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (60,768 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (271 total deaths)
--- 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,653 (22,044 total cases)
--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rwzL_0chXFX8100
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Marshall County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (24,879 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (95 total deaths)
--- 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,747 (7,774 total cases)
--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1EmN_0chXFX8100
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dallas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (59,999 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (125 total deaths)
--- 48.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,870 (18,569 total cases)
--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gr0Ik_0chXFX8100
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Linn County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (146,259 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (487 total deaths)
--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,543 (42,037 total cases)
--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qqk7_0chXFX8100
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Buena Vista County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (12,701 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (51 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,564 (5,408 total cases)
--- 37.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnXPD_0chXFX8100
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr

#2. Polk County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (318,420 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (902 total deaths)
--- 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,111 (98,575 total cases)
--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (106,393 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.1% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (119 total deaths)
--- 69.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,337 (26,203 total cases)
--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa

