Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Iowa

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Crawford County

#49. Madison County

#48. Monona County

#47. Clinton County

#46. Delaware County

#45. Clarke County

#44. Fayette County

#43. Chickasaw County

#42. Woodbury County

#41. Montgomery County

#40. Adams County

#39. Hardin County

#38. Pottawattamie County

#37. Washington County

#36. Webster County

#35. Wright County

#34. Butler County

#33. Benton County

#32. Dickinson County

#31. Cass County

#30. Greene County

#29. Guthrie County

#28. Jasper County

#27. Jones County

#26. Audubon County

#25. Poweshiek County

#24. Shelby County

#23. Calhoun County

#22. Scott County

#21. Bremer County

#20. Warren County

#19. Black Hawk County

#18. Cedar County

#17. Muscatine County

#16. Grundy County

#15. Carroll County

#14. Tama County

#13. Winneshiek County

#12. Hamilton County

#11. Iowa County

#10. Cerro Gordo County

#9. Story County

#8. Boone County

#7. Dubuque County

#6. Marshall County

#5. Dallas County

#4. Linn County

#3. Buena Vista County

#2. Polk County

#1. Johnson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (8,753 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (49 total deaths)--- 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,656 (3,979 total cases)--- 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (8,540 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (28 total deaths)--- 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,489 (2,694 total cases)--- 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (4,516 fully vaccinated)--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (41 total deaths)--- 83.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,135 (1,390 total cases)--- 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (24,381 fully vaccinated)--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (124 total deaths)--- 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,548 (9,540 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (8,940 fully vaccinated)--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (64 total deaths)--- 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,534 (3,493 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (4,961 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (31 total deaths)--- 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,989 (1,878 total cases)--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (10,390 fully vaccinated)--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (62 total deaths)--- 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,303 (3,400 total cases)--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (6,351 fully vaccinated)--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (27 total deaths)--- 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,839 (2,248 total cases)--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (55,700 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (293 total deaths)--- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,034 (23,750 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (5,371 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (48 total deaths)--- 86.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,070 (1,792 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (1,956 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (12 total deaths)--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,351 (661 total cases)--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (9,187 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (55 total deaths)--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,129 (3,391 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (51,110 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (258 total deaths)--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,648 (19,245 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (12,075 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (69 total deaths)--- 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,493 (4,721 total cases)--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (19,881 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (137 total deaths)--- 46.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,889 (8,936 total cases)--- 24.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (6,988 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (54 total deaths)--- 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,569 (3,212 total cases)--- 27.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (8,054 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (48 total deaths)--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,727 (2,704 total cases)--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (14,393 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (68 total deaths)--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,758 (5,067 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (9,710 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (61 total deaths)--- 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,779 (3,586 total cases)--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (7,252 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (73 total deaths)--- 118.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,154 (2,587 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (5,036 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (19 total deaths)--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,337 (1,452 total cases)--- 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (6,065 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (41 total deaths)--- 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,318 (1,958 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (21,073 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (95 total deaths)--- 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,511 (7,255 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (11,772 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (68 total deaths)--- 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,654 (4,685 total cases)--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (3,132 fully vaccinated)--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (18 total deaths)--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,594 (912 total cases)--- 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (10,568 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (52 total deaths)--- 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,462 (2,861 total cases)--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (6,563 fully vaccinated)--- 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (46 total deaths)--- 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,124 (2,305 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (5,564 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (20 total deaths)--- 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,035 (2,227 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (99,747 fully vaccinated)--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (328 total deaths)--- 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,720 (34,105 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (14,538 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (75 total deaths)--- 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,686 (4,683 total cases)--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (29,837 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (117 total deaths)--- 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,700 (10,139 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (76,185 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (417 total deaths)--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,877 (27,397 total cases)--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (10,838 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (27 total deaths)--- 44.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,620 (3,282 total cases)--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (25,064 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (122 total deaths)--- 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,505 (7,895 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (7,316 fully vaccinated)--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (39 total deaths)--- 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,405 (2,129 total cases)--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (12,101 fully vaccinated)--- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (58 total deaths)--- 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,729 (4,180 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (10,158 fully vaccinated)--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (81 total deaths)--- 85.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,479 (3,283 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (12,086 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (45 total deaths)--- 13.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,102 (3,219 total cases)--- 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (9,011 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (63 total deaths)--- 63.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,050 (2,962 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (9,889 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (38 total deaths)--- 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,758 (2,874 total cases)--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (25,971 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (146 total deaths)--- 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,240 (9,441 total cases)--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (59,567 fully vaccinated)--- 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (69 total deaths)--- 72.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,561 (16,084 total cases)--- 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (16,280 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (46 total deaths)--- 32.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,679 (4,638 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (60,768 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (271 total deaths)--- 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,653 (22,044 total cases)--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (24,879 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (95 total deaths)--- 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,747 (7,774 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (59,999 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (125 total deaths)--- 48.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,870 (18,569 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (146,259 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (487 total deaths)--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,543 (42,037 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (12,701 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (51 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,564 (5,408 total cases)--- 37.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (318,420 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (902 total deaths)--- 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,111 (98,575 total cases)--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (106,393 fully vaccinated)--- 18.1% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (119 total deaths)--- 69.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,337 (26,203 total cases)--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa