Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Idaho

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jun. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Idaho using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 23, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#44. Idaho County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (5,322 fully vaccinated)

--- 42.8% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (52 total deaths)

--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,420 (3,070 total cases)

--- 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#43. Payette County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (7,745 fully vaccinated)

--- 42.1% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (87 total deaths)

--- 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,728 (5,683 total cases)

--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#42. Boise County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (2,679 fully vaccinated)

--- 38.7% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (14 total deaths)

--- 35.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,392 (1,127 total cases)

--- 44.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#41. Boundary County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (4,457 fully vaccinated)

--- 34.8% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (63 total deaths)

--- 84.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,656 (2,162 total cases)

--- 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#40. Owyhee County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (4,316 fully vaccinated)

--- 34.6% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (53 total deaths)

--- 61.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,572 (2,314 total cases)

--- 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#39. Gem County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (7,410 fully vaccinated)

--- 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (79 total deaths)

--- 56.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,649 (3,740 total cases)

--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#38. Caribou County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (3,029 fully vaccinated)

--- 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (26 total deaths)

--- 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,062 (1,507 total cases)

--- 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#37. Washington County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (4,324 fully vaccinated)

--- 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 559 (57 total deaths)

--- 101.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,955 (2,442 total cases)

--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#36. Lincoln County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (2,282 fully vaccinated)

--- 23.8% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (15 total deaths)

--- 0.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,854 (1,119 total cases)

--- 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#35. Clearwater County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (3,782 fully vaccinated)

--- 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (33 total deaths)

--- 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,964 (2,361 total cases)

--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#34. Camas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (482 fully vaccinated)

--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (2 total deaths)

--- 34.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,376 (159 total cases)

--- 44.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#33. Cassia County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (10,660 fully vaccinated)

--- 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (53 total deaths)

--- 20.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,078 (5,065 total cases)

--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#32. Shoshone County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (5,729 fully vaccinated)

--- 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 590 (76 total deaths)

--- 112.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,596 (2,782 total cases)

--- 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#31. Bonner County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (20,418 fully vaccinated)

--- 20.1% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (189 total deaths)

--- 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,084 (9,186 total cases)

--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#30. Minidoka County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (9,405 fully vaccinated)

--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (65 total deaths)

--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,357 (4,283 total cases)

--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#29. Adams County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (1,947 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (15 total deaths)

--- 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,791 (721 total cases)

--- 34.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#28. Gooding County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (6,896 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (56 total deaths)

--- 32.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,116 (3,357 total cases)

--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#27. Jefferson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (13,652 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (65 total deaths)

--- 21.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,458 (6,111 total cases)

--- 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#26. Clark County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (390 fully vaccinated)

--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (1 total deaths)

--- 57.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,018 (110 total cases)

--- 49.4% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#25. Fremont County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (6,166 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (28 total deaths)

--- 23.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,749 (2,194 total cases)

--- 34.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#24. Franklin County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (6,534 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (29 total deaths)

--- 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,246 (2,393 total cases)

--- 32.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#23. Jerome County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (11,576 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (65 total deaths)

--- 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,418 (6,205 total cases)

--- 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#22. Bear Lake County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (2,925 fully vaccinated)

--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (16 total deaths)

--- 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,527 (951 total cases)

--- 39.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#21. Canyon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (109,854 fully vaccinated)

--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (688 total deaths)

--- 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,332 (62,822 total cases)

--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#20. Kootenai County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (79,554 fully vaccinated)

--- 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (598 total deaths)

--- 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,943 (42,986 total cases)

--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#19. Bingham County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (23,291 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (158 total deaths)

--- 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,401 (10,018 total cases)

--- 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#18. Custer County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (2,158 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (9 total deaths)

--- 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,117 (566 total cases)

--- 49.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#17. Lemhi County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (4,059 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (25 total deaths)

--- 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,519 (1,326 total cases)

--- 35.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#16. Oneida County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (2,300 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (11 total deaths)

--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,164 (823 total cases)

--- 29.4% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#15. Twin Falls County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (44,776 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (295 total deaths)

--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,408 (24,680 total cases)

--- 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#14. Power County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (4,035 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (20 total deaths)

--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,372 (1,488 total cases)

--- 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#13. Butte County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (1,372 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (9 total deaths)

--- 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,560 (482 total cases)

--- 27.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#12. Lewis County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (2,055 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 756 (29 total deaths)

--- 171.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,485 (1,170 total cases)

--- 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#11. Bannock County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (47,178 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (250 total deaths)

--- 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,376 (21,404 total cases)

--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#10. Benewah County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (5,001 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (41 total deaths)

--- 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,221 (2,438 total cases)

--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#9. Bonneville County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (66,721 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (287 total deaths)

--- 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,422 (31,458 total cases)

--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#8. Madison County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (22,756 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.2% higher vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (52 total deaths)

--- 53.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,363 (12,915 total cases)

--- 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#7. Elmore County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (15,849 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (70 total deaths)

--- 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,553 (7,580 total cases)

--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#6. Nez Perce County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (23,324 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (148 total deaths)

--- 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,713 (9,178 total cases)

--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#5. Latah County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (24,329 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.8% higher vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (49 total deaths)

--- 56.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,540 (7,035 total cases)

--- 31.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#4. Valley County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (7,263 fully vaccinated)

--- 14.3% higher vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (16 total deaths)

--- 49.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,166 (2,753 total cases)

--- 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#3. Teton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (7,768 fully vaccinated)

--- 14.7% higher vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (9 total deaths)

--- 73.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,871 (2,777 total cases)

--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#2. Ada County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (319,661 fully vaccinated)

--- 19.0% higher vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (1,028 total deaths)

--- 23.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,131 (140,290 total cases)

--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

#1. Blaine County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.7% (19,739 fully vaccinated)

--- 53.6% higher vaccination rate than Idaho

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (30 total deaths)

--- 53.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,340 (6,294 total cases)

--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho