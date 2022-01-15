Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New York

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in New York using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Chautauqua County

#49. Cayuga County

#48. Cortland County

#47. Oswego County

#46. Steuben County

#45. Livingston County

#44. Chemung County

#43. Genesee County

#42. Sullivan County

#41. Tioga County

#40. St. Lawrence County

#39. Chenango County

#38. Madison County

#37. Otsego County

#36. Oneida County

#35. Greene County

#34. Wayne County

#33. Schuyler County

#32. Rockland County

#31. Broome County

#30. Franklin County

#29. Orange County

#28. Montgomery County

#27. Washington County

#26. Niagara County

#25. Ontario County

#24. Dutchess County

#23. Erie County

#22. Kings County

#21. Jefferson County

#20. Rensselaer County

#19. Bronx County

#18. Essex County

#17. Clinton County

#16. Richmond County

#15. Monroe County

#14. Ulster County

#13. Schenectady County

#12. Putnam County

#11. Onondaga County

#10. Columbia County

#9. Albany County

#8. Suffolk County

#7. Warren County

#6. Westchester County

#5. Saratoga County

#4. Tompkins County

#3. Nassau County

#2. Queens County

#1. Hamilton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (72,136 fully vaccinated)--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (232 total deaths)--- 41.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,572 (19,761 total cases)--- 30.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (43,714 fully vaccinated)--- 21.6% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (124 total deaths)--- 48.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,261 (13,218 total cases)--- 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (27,248 fully vaccinated)--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (93 total deaths)--- 37.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,597 (8,373 total cases)--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (67,154 fully vaccinated)--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (154 total deaths)--- 58.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,078 (20,002 total cases)--- 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (54,940 fully vaccinated)--- 20.9% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (224 total deaths)--- 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,904 (16,123 total cases)--- 24.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (36,305 fully vaccinated)--- 20.7% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (96 total deaths)--- 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,249 (9,594 total cases)--- 31.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (48,120 fully vaccinated)--- 20.7% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (198 total deaths)--- 24.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,855 (17,405 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (33,190 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (164 total deaths)--- 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,133 (11,532 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (43,745 fully vaccinated)--- 20.3% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (107 total deaths)--- 54.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,356 (15,355 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (28,015 fully vaccinated)--- 20.2% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (79 total deaths)--- 47.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,105 (8,727 total cases)--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (63,372 fully vaccinated)--- 19.2% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (162 total deaths)--- 52.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,523 (16,724 total cases)--- 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (27,887 fully vaccinated)--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (103 total deaths)--- 30.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,959 (7,534 total cases)--- 28.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (42,015 fully vaccinated)--- 18.7% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (118 total deaths)--- 47.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,677 (10,412 total cases)--- 34.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (35,539 fully vaccinated)--- 18.0% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (73 total deaths)--- 60.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,131 (7,812 total cases)--- 41.1% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (137,724 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (716 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,453 (44,484 total cases)--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (28,507 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (103 total deaths)--- 30.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,118 (7,134 total cases)--- 32.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (54,270 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (138 total deaths)--- 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,480 (13,919 total cases)--- 30.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (10,765 fully vaccinated)--- 16.9% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (23 total deaths)--- 58.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,651 (2,787 total cases)--- 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (198,418 fully vaccinated)--- 16.3% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (827 total deaths)--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,860 (80,991 total cases)--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (117,158 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (477 total deaths)--- 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,996 (38,090 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (31,625 fully vaccinated)--- 13.2% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (35 total deaths)--- 77.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,564 (7,285 total cases)--- 34.7% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (243,973 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (1,020 total deaths)--- 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,526 (94,410 total cases)--- 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (31,519 fully vaccinated)--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (179 total deaths)--- 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,648 (9,671 total cases)--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (39,326 fully vaccinated)--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (96 total deaths)--- 49.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,811 (9,677 total cases)--- 29.1% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (134,788 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (493 total deaths)--- 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,436 (40,675 total cases)--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (72,735 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (153 total deaths)--- 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,734 (16,175 total cases)--- 33.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (197,054 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (556 total deaths)--- 39.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,697 (55,009 total cases)--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (617,565 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (2,314 total deaths)--- 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,302 (177,332 total cases)--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (1,724,813 fully vaccinated)--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (11,465 total deaths)--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,474 (600,905 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (74,489 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (119 total deaths)--- 65.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,051 (15,433 total cases)--- 37.0% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (107,906 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (224 total deaths)--- 55.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,977 (25,358 total cases)--- 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (975,195 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (7,060 total deaths)--- 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,374 (359,858 total cases)--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (25,646 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (50 total deaths)--- 56.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,848 (4,370 total cases)--- 46.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (56,196 fully vaccinated)--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (60 total deaths)--- 76.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,797 (11,909 total cases)--- 33.7% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (332,145 fully vaccinated)--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (2,051 total deaths)--- 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,985 (147,531 total cases)--- 38.9% more cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (517,968 fully vaccinated)--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (1,379 total deaths)--- 40.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,689 (131,209 total cases)--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (124,185 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (317 total deaths)--- 42.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,694 (26,093 total cases)--- 34.1% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (108,869 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (277 total deaths)--- 43.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,303 (26,871 total cases)--- 22.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (69,119 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (110 total deaths)--- 64.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,024 (20,671 total cases)--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (327,495 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (910 total deaths)--- 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,958 (87,307 total cases)--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (42,757 fully vaccinated)--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (125 total deaths)--- 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,717 (8,156 total cases)--- 38.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (220,589 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (450 total deaths)--- 53.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,921 (48,640 total cases)--- 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (1,065,580 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (3,962 total deaths)--- 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,993 (383,816 total cases)--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (47,975 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% higher vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (112 total deaths)--- 44.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,020 (10,883 total cases)--- 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (742,729 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% higher vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (2,482 total deaths)--- 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,021 (222,732 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (176,998 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (281 total deaths)--- 61.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,229 (37,305 total cases)--- 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.1% (78,822 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 72 (74 total deaths)--- 77.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,428 (13,721 total cases)--- 39.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (1,051,294 fully vaccinated)--- 6.5% higher vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (3,505 total deaths)--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,636 (361,426 total cases)--- 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (1,834,430 fully vaccinated)--- 11.8% higher vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (10,798 total deaths)--- 53.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,748 (557,789 total cases)--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than New York- Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.0% (3,619 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% higher vaccination rate than New York- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (4 total deaths)--- 70.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,395 (724 total cases)--- 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York