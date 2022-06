Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jun. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 23, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Bertie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (10,192 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (70 total deaths)

--- 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,666 (4,484 total cases)

--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#49. Avery County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (9,455 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (46 total deaths)

--- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,134 (4,764 total cases)

--- 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#48. Halifax County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (26,948 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (188 total deaths)

--- 56.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,532 (14,769 total cases)

--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#47. Pitt County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (97,360 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (235 total deaths)

--- 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,785 (55,642 total cases)

--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#46. Franklin County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (37,843 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (82 total deaths)

--- 50.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,796 (22,157 total cases)

--- 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#45. Catawba County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (86,872 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (613 total deaths)

--- 60.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,256 (49,869 total cases)

--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#44. Johnston County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (113,909 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (459 total deaths)

--- 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,334 (63,501 total cases)

--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#43. Ashe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (15,002 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (84 total deaths)

--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,803 (6,475 total cases)

--- 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#42. Beaufort County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (25,928 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (177 total deaths)

--- 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,244 (13,273 total cases)

--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#41. Warren County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (10,912 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (47 total deaths)

--- 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,516 (4,640 total cases)

--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#40. Pamlico County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (7,052 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (29 total deaths)

--- 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,963 (2,795 total cases)

--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#39. Jones County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (5,223 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (39 total deaths)

--- 72.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,056 (2,360 total cases)

--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#38. Lenoir County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (31,059 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (230 total deaths)

--- 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,177 (16,324 total cases)

--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#37. Lee County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (34,285 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (152 total deaths)

--- 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,296 (16,863 total cases)

--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#36. Union County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (133,166 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (497 total deaths)

--- 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,501 (65,963 total cases)

--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#35. Transylvania County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (19,163 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (77 total deaths)

--- 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,938 (6,512 total cases)

--- 30.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#34. Watauga County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (31,432 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (69 total deaths)

--- 48.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,518 (12,650 total cases)

--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#33. Cabarrus County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (121,464 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (508 total deaths)

--- 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,575 (59,686 total cases)

--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#32. Madison County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (12,324 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (81 total deaths)

--- 55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,226 (5,488 total cases)

--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#31. Chowan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (7,921 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (61 total deaths)

--- 82.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,270 (4,360 total cases)

--- 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#30. Person County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (22,451 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (110 total deaths)

--- 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,409 (10,034 total cases)

--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#29. Swain County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (8,202 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (46 total deaths)

--- 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,223 (3,885 total cases)

--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#28. Haywood County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (35,843 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (224 total deaths)

--- 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,361 (13,935 total cases)

--- 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#27. Davie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (24,732 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (108 total deaths)

--- 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,077 (12,030 total cases)

--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#26. Nash County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (54,451 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (319 total deaths)

--- 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,176 (27,512 total cases)

--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#25. Vance County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (25,899 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (125 total deaths)

--- 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,295 (12,601 total cases)

--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#24. Moore County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (58,681 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (330 total deaths)

--- 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,652 (25,878 total cases)

--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#23. Alleghany County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (6,534 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (17 total deaths)

--- 36.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,494 (3,062 total cases)

--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#22. Macon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (21,162 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (123 total deaths)

--- 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,901 (8,212 total cases)

--- 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#21. Chatham County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (43,927 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (119 total deaths)

--- 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,268 (14,349 total cases)

--- 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#20. Henderson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (69,555 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (326 total deaths)

--- 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,569 (26,500 total cases)

--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#19. Alamance County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (101,310 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (501 total deaths)

--- 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,801 (50,515 total cases)

--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#18. Cumberland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (204,422 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (661 total deaths)

--- 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,797 (93,263 total cases)

--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#17. Onslow County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (121,542 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (383 total deaths)

--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,782 (54,992 total cases)

--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#16. Guilford County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (332,074 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (1,234 total deaths)

--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,183 (129,906 total cases)

--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#15. Forsyth County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (238,623 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (837 total deaths)

--- 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,260 (100,391 total cases)

--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#14. Granville County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (37,900 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (118 total deaths)

--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,666 (15,513 total cases)

--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#13. Craven County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (64,378 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (209 total deaths)

--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,689 (26,238 total cases)

--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#12. Brunswick County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (90,147 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (338 total deaths)

--- 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,971 (32,807 total cases)

--- 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#11. New Hanover County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (149,368 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (401 total deaths)

--- 28.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,073 (54,101 total cases)

--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#10. Mecklenburg County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (708,681 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (1,654 total deaths)

--- 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,259 (302,676 total cases)

--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#9. Bladen County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (21,162 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (133 total deaths)

--- 69.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,148 (9,865 total cases)

--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#8. Carteret County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (45,261 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (132 total deaths)

--- 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,788 (15,137 total cases)

--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#7. Greene County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (13,808 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (69 total deaths)

--- 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,763 (6,060 total cases)

--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#6. Buncombe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (173,069 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (595 total deaths)

--- 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,338 (58,346 total cases)

--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#5. Hyde County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (3,354 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (14 total deaths)

--- 18.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,370 (1,450 total cases)

--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#4. Durham County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (229,767 fully vaccinated)

--- 14.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (344 total deaths)

--- 55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,716 (82,675 total cases)

--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#3. Dare County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (27,078 fully vaccinated)

--- 17.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (27 total deaths)

--- 69.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,357 (8,274 total cases)

--- 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#2. Wake County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (820,728 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (1,152 total deaths)

--- 56.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,687 (330,050 total cases)

--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#1. Orange County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (114,035 fully vaccinated)

--- 23.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (137 total deaths)

--- 61.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,133 (31,378 total cases)

--- 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina