Oregon State

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lake County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (3,036 fully vaccinated)
--- 42.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (23 total deaths)
--- 110.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,030 (1,104 total cases)
Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Gilliam County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (834 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.9% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (4 total deaths)
--- 50.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,506 (220 total cases)
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Grant County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (3,196 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (17 total deaths)
--- 69.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,641 (1,270 total cases)
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Harney County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (3,311 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (34 total deaths)
--- 230.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,273 (1,277 total cases)
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Malheur County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (13,936 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (95 total deaths)
--- 123.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,706 (6,330 total cases)
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Union County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (12,761 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (64 total deaths)
--- 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,149 (3,797 total cases)
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#30. Josephine County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (42,700 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (281 total deaths)
--- 130.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,634 (11,928 total cases)
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Crook County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (11,940 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (62 total deaths)
--- 82.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,485 (4,023 total cases)
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Klamath County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (33,497 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (178 total deaths)
--- 87.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,690 (10,024 total cases)
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Douglas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (56,767 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (318 total deaths)
--- 106.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,604 (15,098 total cases)
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Morrow County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (6,094 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (26 total deaths)
--- 61.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,478 (2,260 total cases)
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Umatilla County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (41,514 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (189 total deaths)
--- 74.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,290 (17,375 total cases)
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Linn County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (69,547 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (213 total deaths)
--- 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,707 (17,785 total cases)
Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#23. Wheeler County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (717 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (2 total deaths)
--- 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,387 (165 total cases)
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#22. Curry County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (12,331 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (40 total deaths)
--- 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,998 (2,292 total cases)
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Coos County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (35,760 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (127 total deaths)
--- 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,581 (7,468 total cases)
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Sherman County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (1,002 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (3 total deaths)
--- 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,528 (223 total cases)
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#19. Jackson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (124,378 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (405 total deaths)
--- 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,577 (29,998 total cases)
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wallowa County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (4,150 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (13 total deaths)
--- 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,945 (861 total cases)
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Columbia County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (30,623 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (65 total deaths)
--- 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,005 (5,238 total cases)
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jefferson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (14,843 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (70 total deaths)
--- 104.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,444 (5,041 total cases)
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#15. Marion County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (209,725 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (561 total deaths)
--- 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,729 (47,753 total cases)
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Yamhill County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (65,266 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (167 total deaths)
--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,196 (11,991 total cases)
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Polk County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (52,647 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (112 total deaths)
--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,873 (10,221 total cases)
USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Tillamook County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (16,943 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (52 total deaths)
--- 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,783 (2,645 total cases)
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wasco County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (16,852 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (50 total deaths)
--- 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,369 (3,567 total cases)
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clatsop County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (25,661 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (37 total deaths)
--- 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,062 (3,243 total cases)
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#9. Lane County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (250,618 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (392 total deaths)
--- 25.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,871 (37,712 total cases)
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clackamas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (277,567 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (451 total deaths)
--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,339 (43,235 total cases)
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Deschutes County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (132,066 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (224 total deaths)
--- 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,200 (32,026 total cases)
EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lincoln County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (34,300 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (59 total deaths)
--- 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,029 (4,511 total cases)
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Baker County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (11,116 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (38 total deaths)
--- 69.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,350 (2,475 total cases)
cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#4. Benton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (67,646 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.5% higher vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (46 total deaths)
--- 64.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,842 (9,158 total cases)
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (441,355 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.6% higher vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (459 total deaths)
--- 45.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,723 (58,490 total cases)
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#2. Multnomah County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (621,396 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (930 total deaths)
--- 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,038 (81,598 total cases)
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hood River County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (19,050 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.6% higher vaccination rate than Oregon
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (38 total deaths)
--- 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,880 (2,544 total cases)
--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

