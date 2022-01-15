ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ohio

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ohio

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Miami County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (48,885 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (381 total deaths)
--- 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,722 (21,100 total cases)
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Wyandot County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (9,981 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (87 total deaths)
--- 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,857 (4,541 total cases)
Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Huron County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (26,820 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (179 total deaths)
--- 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,773 (12,686 total cases)
James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Marion County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (30,200 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (227 total deaths)
--- 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,866 (16,186 total cases)
dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hocking County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (13,148 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (101 total deaths)
--- 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,377 (5,194 total cases)
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Belmont County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (31,259 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (247 total deaths)
--- 41.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,807 (12,602 total cases)
Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Muskingum County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (40,295 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (239 total deaths)
--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,714 (20,445 total cases)
Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Seneca County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (25,944 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (197 total deaths)
--- 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,484 (10,751 total cases)
Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Putnam County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (15,952 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (133 total deaths)
--- 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,438 (7,259 total cases)
Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lawrence County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (28,132 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (186 total deaths)
--- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,928 (13,039 total cases)
636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Columbiana County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (48,166 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (395 total deaths)
--- 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,394 (20,778 total cases)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Defiance County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (18,057 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (131 total deaths)
--- 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,509 (8,573 total cases)
Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Scioto County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (35,817 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (198 total deaths)
--- 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,109 (15,145 total cases)
Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pickaway County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (28,473 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (172 total deaths)
--- 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,806 (14,501 total cases)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Jefferson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (31,832 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (254 total deaths)
--- 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,364 (11,996 total cases)
Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Ross County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (37,370 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (247 total deaths)
--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,063 (14,615 total cases)
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Hancock County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (37,160 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (219 total deaths)
--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,614 (14,106 total cases)
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Madison County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (21,971 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (104 total deaths)
--- 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,735 (7,933 total cases)
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#32. Clark County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (66,529 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (430 total deaths)
--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,689 (27,740 total cases)
David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Athens County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (32,676 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (105 total deaths)
--- 38.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,670 (10,237 total cases)
OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ashtabula County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (48,945 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (326 total deaths)
--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,696 (17,208 total cases)
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Sandusky County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (29,810 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (196 total deaths)
--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,269 (11,861 total cases)
Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Fulton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (21,511 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (144 total deaths)
--- 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,750 (8,741 total cases)
Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Henry County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (14,114 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (90 total deaths)
--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,670 (5,312 total cases)
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Stark County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (194,316 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (1,355 total deaths)
--- 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,033 (70,536 total cases)
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Licking County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (93,340 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (390 total deaths)
--- 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,360 (34,241 total cases)
Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Trumbull County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (105,054 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (736 total deaths)
--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,183 (35,997 total cases)
Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Washington County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (32,184 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (168 total deaths)
--- 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,651 (9,976 total cases)
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Montgomery County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (287,387 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (1,559 total deaths)
--- 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,849 (100,219 total cases)
Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Butler County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (208,038 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (918 total deaths)
--- 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,687 (71,597 total cases)
Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clermont County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (112,961 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (418 total deaths)
--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,182 (39,598 total cases)
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mahoning County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (125,264 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (895 total deaths)
--- 50.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,396 (46,642 total cases)
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fairfield County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (86,585 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (327 total deaths)
--- 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,919 (31,387 total cases)
JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Portage County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (89,584 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (348 total deaths)
--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,524 (30,095 total cases)
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#16. Lucas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (238,381 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (1,137 total deaths)
--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,197 (82,228 total cases)
Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Erie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (42,473 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (221 total deaths)
--- 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,046 (17,115 total cases)
LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Ottawa County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (24,061 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (118 total deaths)
--- 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,703 (7,174 total cases)
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Geauga County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (55,707 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (214 total deaths)
--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,727 (14,728 total cases)
Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Union County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (35,346 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (82 total deaths)
--- 46.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,658 (12,186 total cases)
Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wood County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (78,354 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (285 total deaths)
--- 16.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,553 (25,579 total cases)
Canva

#10. Hamilton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (492,152 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (1,684 total deaths)
--- 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,674 (152,652 total cases)
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#9. Summit County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (329,037 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (1,356 total deaths)
--- 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,919 (102,355 total cases)
Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lorain County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (188,656 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (769 total deaths)
--- 4.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,437 (60,223 total cases)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Franklin County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (811,082 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (1,999 total deaths)
--- 41.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,229 (240,031 total cases)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Warren County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (144,781 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (465 total deaths)
--- 23.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,351 (45,399 total cases)
Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Medina County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (111,025 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (406 total deaths)
--- 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,054 (36,046 total cases)
Canva

#4. Cuyahoga County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (765,577 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (2,945 total deaths)
--- 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,222 (249,754 total cases)
Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (145,320 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (579 total deaths)
--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,701 (45,341 total cases)
Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Greene County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (107,175 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (411 total deaths)
--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,416 (29,422 total cases)
--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Delaware County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (151,377 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.5% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (206 total deaths)
--- 62.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,108 (35,787 total cases)
--- 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

