Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Alabama

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Cullman County

#49. Geneva County

#48. Lee County

#47. Tallapoosa County

#46. St. Clair County

#45. Butler County

#44. Russell County

#43. Coffee County

#42. Coosa County

#41. Autauga County

#40. Etowah County

#39. Pike County

#38. Conecuh County

#37. Clay County

#36. Houston County

#35. Franklin County

#34. Lamar County

#33. Morgan County

#32. Tuscaloosa County

#31. Monroe County

#30. Barbour County

#29. Elmore County

#28. Dallas County

#27. Henry County

#26. Marshall County

#25. Washington County

#24. Lauderdale County

#23. Lawrence County

#22. Macon County

#21. Walker County

#20. Calhoun County

#19. Colbert County

#18. Perry County

#17. Lowndes County

#16. Jackson County

#15. Pickens County

#14. Mobile County

#13. Sumter County

#12. Baldwin County

#11. Bullock County

#10. Greene County

#9. Clarke County

#8. Montgomery County

#7. Wilcox County

#6. Dale County

#5. Marengo County

#4. Jefferson County

#3. Madison County

#2. Hale County

#1. Choctaw County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (30,794 fully vaccinated)--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (316 total deaths)--- 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,080 (18,496 total cases)--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (9,687 fully vaccinated)--- 23.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (138 total deaths)--- 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,979 (4,986 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (60,748 fully vaccinated)--- 23.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (271 total deaths)--- 51.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,644 (30,677 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (15,085 fully vaccinated)--- 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (207 total deaths)--- 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,944 (8,858 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (33,556 fully vaccinated)--- 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (367 total deaths)--- 20.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,385 (20,037 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (7,314 fully vaccinated)--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (102 total deaths)--- 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,943 (4,073 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (22,221 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (68 total deaths)--- 65.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,289 (8,282 total cases)--- 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (20,087 fully vaccinated)--- 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (201 total deaths)--- 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,494 (10,727 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (4,127 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (48 total deaths)--- 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,651 (2,202 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (21,755 fully vaccinated)--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (162 total deaths)--- 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,801 (12,180 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (40,408 fully vaccinated)--- 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (530 total deaths)--- 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,951 (22,449 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (13,199 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (112 total deaths)--- 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,044 (5,975 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (4,920 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (62 total deaths)--- 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,613 (2,246 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (5,443 fully vaccinated)--- 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (70 total deaths)--- 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,682 (3,002 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (43,787 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (437 total deaths)--- 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,023 (20,142 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (13,091 fully vaccinated)--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (114 total deaths)--- 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,435 (7,036 total cases)--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (5,767 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (60 total deaths)--- 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,964 (2,756 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (49,973 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (431 total deaths)--- 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,026 (26,361 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (87,494 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (667 total deaths)--- 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,122 (42,127 total cases)--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (8,705 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (66 total deaths)--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,433 (4,029 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (10,483 fully vaccinated)--- 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (83 total deaths)--- 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,974 (4,437 total cases)--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (34,896 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (301 total deaths)--- 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,557 (18,318 total cases)--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (16,057 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 575 (214 total deaths)--- 69.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,053 (6,343 total cases)--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (7,486 fully vaccinated)--- 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (67 total deaths)--- 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,831 (3,584 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (42,260 fully vaccinated)--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (329 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,649 (20,951 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (7,226 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (52 total deaths)--- 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,291 (2,823 total cases)--- 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (41,068 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (322 total deaths)--- 2.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,022 (17,639 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (14,893 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (138 total deaths)--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,772 (5,522 total cases)--- 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (8,195 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (69 total deaths)--- 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,991 (3,070 total cases)--- 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (28,919 fully vaccinated)--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 617 (392 total deaths)--- 81.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,377 (13,579 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (51,754 fully vaccinated)--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (535 total deaths)--- 38.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,292 (25,325 total cases)--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (25,469 fully vaccinated)--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (217 total deaths)--- 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,050 (11,076 total cases)--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (4,131 fully vaccinated)--- 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (41 total deaths)--- 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,671 (1,666 total cases)--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (4,519 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (68 total deaths)--- 105.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,270 (2,166 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (24,123 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (204 total deaths)--- 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,915 (11,314 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (9,386 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (92 total deaths)--- 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,659 (3,918 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (195,041 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (1,405 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,946 (90,684 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (5,970 fully vaccinated)--- 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (42 total deaths)--- 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,978 (1,737 total cases)--- 32.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (107,471 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (603 total deaths)--- 20.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,868 (44,353 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (4,870 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (46 total deaths)--- 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,028 (1,922 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (3,944 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (47 total deaths)--- 70.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,407 (1,493 total cases)--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (11,586 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (89 total deaths)--- 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,194 (5,479 total cases)--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (115,191 fully vaccinated)--- 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (804 total deaths)--- 4.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,675 (44,560 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (5,292 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (38 total deaths)--- 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,168 (2,092 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (25,504 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (198 total deaths)--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,894 (10,274 total cases)--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (9,859 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% higher vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (93 total deaths)--- 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,246 (3,819 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (362,421 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (2,034 total deaths)--- 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,088 (145,464 total cases)--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (216,795 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% higher vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (779 total deaths)--- 38.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,738 (66,148 total cases)--- 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (8,583 fully vaccinated)--- 21.6% higher vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 621 (91 total deaths)--- 82.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,288 (3,705 total cases)--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (7,970 fully vaccinated)--- 31.3% higher vaccination rate than Alabama- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (30 total deaths)--- 30.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,890 (1,245 total cases)--- 52.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama