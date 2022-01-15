Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in South Dakota
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
#50. Harding County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.9% (207 fully vaccinated)
--- 72.5% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (3 total deaths)
--- 19.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,328 (173 total cases)
--- 40.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#49. Jackson County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.8% (561 fully vaccinated)
--- 71.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 568 (19 total deaths)
--- 98.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,593 (488 total cases)
--- 34.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#48. Bennett County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.8% (734 fully vaccinated)
--- 62.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (9 total deaths)
--- 6.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,979 (605 total cases)
--- 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#47. Hanson County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.8% (786 fully vaccinated)
--- 60.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (5 total deaths)
--- 49.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,623 (574 total cases)
--- 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#46. Campbell County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (371 fully vaccinated)
--- 53.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (6 total deaths)
--- 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,206 (223 total cases)
--- 27.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#45. Haakon County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.5% (561 fully vaccinated)
--- 49.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (11 total deaths)
--- 102.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,063 (381 total cases)
--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#44. Perkins County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (868 fully vaccinated)
--- 47.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 558 (16 total deaths)
--- 95.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,581 (561 total cases)
--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#43. Meade County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (8,957 fully vaccinated)
--- 45.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (56 total deaths)
--- 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,836 (5,620 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#42. Butte County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (3,569 fully vaccinated)
--- 40.9% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (40 total deaths)
--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,479 (2,240 total cases)
--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#41. Buffalo County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (717 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 815 (16 total deaths)
--- 185.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,491 (559 total cases)
--- 27.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#40. Sully County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (570 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (3 total deaths)
--- 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,672 (218 total cases)
--- 29.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#39. McPherson County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (1,023 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (9 total deaths)
--- 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,595 (371 total cases)
--- 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#38. Charles Mix County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (3,991 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (32 total deaths)
--- 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,215 (2,343 total cases)
--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#37. Custer County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (3,921 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.5% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (21 total deaths)
--- 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,402 (1,651 total cases)
--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#36. Pennington County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (49,878 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (293 total deaths)
--- 9.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,093 (26,274 total cases)
--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#35. Hamlin County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (2,736 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (40 total deaths)
--- 126.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,831 (1,284 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#34. Deuel County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (1,948 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (12 total deaths)
--- 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,995 (870 total cases)
--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#33. Fall River County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (3,049 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (31 total deaths)
--- 61.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,795 (1,396 total cases)
--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#32. Lawrence County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (11,744 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (77 total deaths)
--- 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,720 (5,355 total cases)
--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#31. Gregory County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (1,939 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 789 (33 total deaths)
--- 175.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,413 (938 total cases)
--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#30. Douglas County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (1,364 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (15 total deaths)
--- 79.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,328 (623 total cases)
--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#29. Edmunds County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (1,813 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (14 total deaths)
--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,796 (758 total cases)
--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#28. Clark County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (1,781 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (6 total deaths)
--- 43.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,345 (648 total cases)
--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#27. Codington County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (13,668 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (91 total deaths)
--- 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,564 (6,880 total cases)
--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#26. Hyde County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (645 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (5 total deaths)
--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,370 (252 total cases)
--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#25. Beadle County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (9,190 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (50 total deaths)
--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,557 (3,978 total cases)
--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#24. Jerauld County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (1,013 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 944 (19 total deaths)
--- 230.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,188 (346 total cases)
--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#23. Lake County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (6,482 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (24 total deaths)
--- 34.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,605 (1,997 total cases)
--- 30.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#22. Brule County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (2,690 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (18 total deaths)
--- 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,617 (1,198 total cases)
--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#21. Grant County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (3,594 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 666 (47 total deaths)
--- 132.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,716 (1,743 total cases)
--- 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#20. Aurora County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (1,410 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (17 total deaths)
--- 116.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,846 (656 total cases)
--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#19. Marshall County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (2,533 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (8 total deaths)
--- 43.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,401 (612 total cases)
--- 44.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#18. Brookings County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (18,178 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.5% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (41 total deaths)
--- 59.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,827 (6,604 total cases)
--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#17. Bon Homme County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (3,611 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (31 total deaths)
--- 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,952 (1,998 total cases)
--- 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#16. Stanley County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (1,622 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (4 total deaths)
--- 54.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,044 (559 total cases)
--- 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#15. Hand County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (1,710 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (8 total deaths)
--- 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,666 (468 total cases)
--- 34.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#14. Miner County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (1,190 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 542 (12 total deaths)
--- 89.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,592 (412 total cases)
--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#13. McCook County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (2,999 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 537 (30 total deaths)
--- 87.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,303 (1,190 total cases)
--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#12. Clay County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (7,599 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (17 total deaths)
--- 57.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,517 (2,746 total cases)
--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#11. Faulk County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (1,262 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 696 (16 total deaths)
--- 143.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,096 (485 total cases)
--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#10. Sanborn County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (1,304 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (4 total deaths)
--- 40.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,990 (492 total cases)
--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#9. Brown County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (21,623 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.8% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (109 total deaths)
--- 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,419 (8,319 total cases)
--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#8. Davison County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (11,291 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (74 total deaths)
--- 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,996 (4,943 total cases)
--- 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#7. Hutchinson County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (4,168 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (30 total deaths)
--- 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,244 (1,476 total cases)
--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#6. Lincoln County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (35,526 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (86 total deaths)
--- 50.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,139 (13,533 total cases)
--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#5. Day County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (3,236 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (30 total deaths)
--- 93.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,100 (1,036 total cases)
--- 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#4. Minnehaha County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (118,203 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (444 total deaths)
--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,609 (49,460 total cases)
--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#3. Hughes County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (10,978 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.1% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (57 total deaths)
--- 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,654 (3,795 total cases)
--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#2. Kingsbury County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (3,373 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.0% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (20 total deaths)
--- 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,373 (1,105 total cases)
--- 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
#1. Jones County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 93.2% (842 fully vaccinated)
--- 61.0% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (1 total deaths)
--- 61.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,054 (154 total cases)
--- 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
