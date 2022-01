Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oklahoma

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Johnston County

#49. Bryan County

#48. Love County

#47. Kay County

#46. Grant County

#45. Nowata County

#44. Okmulgee County

#43. Mayes County

#42. Washington County

#41. Creek County

#40. Texas County

#39. Carter County

#38. Marshall County

#37. Harper County

#36. Murray County

#35. Alfalfa County

#34. Pittsburg County

#33. Hughes County

#32. Rogers County

#31. Garvin County

#30. Blaine County

#29. Okfuskee County

#28. Wagoner County

#27. Stephens County

#26. Cherokee County

#25. Kingfisher County

#24. McClain County

#23. Pottawatomie County

#22. Custer County

#21. Harmon County

#20. Payne County

#19. Tillman County

#18. Pawnee County

#17. Major County

#16. Cotton County

#15. Garfield County

#14. Muskogee County

#13. Pontotoc County

#12. Kiowa County

#11. Seminole County

#10. Craig County

#9. Cleveland County

#8. Jackson County

#7. McIntosh County

#6. Canadian County

#5. Tulsa County

#4. Comanche County

#3. Noble County

#2. Caddo County

#1. Oklahoma County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (4,473 fully vaccinated)--- 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (49 total deaths)--- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,955 (2,212 total cases)--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (19,372 fully vaccinated)--- 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (119 total deaths)--- 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,619 (10,376 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (4,161 fully vaccinated)--- 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (30 total deaths)--- 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,335 (2,290 total cases)--- 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (17,747 fully vaccinated)--- 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (176 total deaths)--- 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,984 (9,136 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (1,789 fully vaccinated)--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (8 total deaths)--- 37.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,117 (785 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (4,164 fully vaccinated)--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (34 total deaths)--- 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,921 (2,108 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (15,874 fully vaccinated)--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (156 total deaths)--- 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,253 (7,021 total cases)--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (17,072 fully vaccinated)--- 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (133 total deaths)--- 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,236 (7,495 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (21,555 fully vaccinated)--- 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (215 total deaths)--- 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,443 (9,503 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (29,922 fully vaccinated)--- 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (282 total deaths)--- 32.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,390 (13,153 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (8,402 fully vaccinated)--- 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (44 total deaths)--- 25.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,171 (4,830 total cases)--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (20,279 fully vaccinated)--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (202 total deaths)--- 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,513 (10,350 total cases)--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (7,288 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (31 total deaths)--- 38.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,957 (3,379 total cases)--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (1,590 fully vaccinated)--- 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (10 total deaths)--- 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,944 (588 total cases)--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (6,112 fully vaccinated)--- 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (57 total deaths)--- 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,694 (3,053 total cases)--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (2,502 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (10 total deaths)--- 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,851 (1,474 total cases)--- 30.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (19,173 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (175 total deaths)--- 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,717 (7,734 total cases)--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (5,852 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (48 total deaths)--- 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,338 (1,904 total cases)--- 27.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (41,315 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (319 total deaths)--- 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,396 (18,858 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (12,409 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (112 total deaths)--- 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,595 (5,430 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (4,238 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (32 total deaths)--- 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,228 (1,813 total cases)--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (5,382 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (49 total deaths)--- 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,063 (2,646 total cases)--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (36,751 fully vaccinated)--- 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (226 total deaths)--- 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,819 (16,111 total cases)--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (19,617 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (159 total deaths)--- 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,077 (8,662 total cases)--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (22,131 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (129 total deaths)--- 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,926 (10,182 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (7,227 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (56 total deaths)--- 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,788 (2,962 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (18,700 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (106 total deaths)--- 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,663 (8,768 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (33,526 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (227 total deaths)--- 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,384 (14,797 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (13,515 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (137 total deaths)--- 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,098 (6,119 total cases)--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (1,246 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (9 total deaths)--- 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,567 (413 total cases)--- 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (38,471 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (127 total deaths)--- 47.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,563 (13,546 total cases)--- 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (3,442 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (29 total deaths)--- 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,234 (1,177 total cases)--- 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (7,796 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (70 total deaths)--- 43.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,132 (3,133 total cases)--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (3,649 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (34 total deaths)--- 50.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,572 (1,722 total cases)--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (2,717 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (23 total deaths)--- 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,679 (1,115 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (29,340 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (225 total deaths)--- 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,919 (11,551 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (33,382 fully vaccinated)--- 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (286 total deaths)--- 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,082 (15,015 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (18,889 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (109 total deaths)--- 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,171 (8,105 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (4,309 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (46 total deaths)--- 77.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,388 (1,340 total cases)--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (12,136 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (107 total deaths)--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,608 (4,514 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (7,231 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (39 total deaths)--- 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,827 (3,511 total cases)--- 25.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (147,205 fully vaccinated)--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (660 total deaths)--- 21.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,056 (56,962 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (12,800 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (91 total deaths)--- 24.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,380 (4,754 total cases)--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (10,337 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 541 (106 total deaths)--- 82.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,437 (3,417 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (82,032 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% higher vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (319 total deaths)--- 27.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,418 (28,798 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (383,695 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (1,829 total deaths)--- 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,393 (126,355 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (71,385 fully vaccinated)--- 9.2% higher vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (335 total deaths)--- 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,124 (24,300 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (6,651 fully vaccinated)--- 10.5% higher vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (34 total deaths)--- 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,082 (2,124 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (17,451 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% higher vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (138 total deaths)--- 61.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,979 (6,034 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (492,801 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% higher vaccination rate than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (1,997 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,384 (146,604 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma