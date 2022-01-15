Ewelch1 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Virginia

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Essex County

#49. Surry County

#48. Botetourt County

#47. Suffolk city

#46. Franklin city

#45. New Kent County

#44. Portsmouth city

#43. Stafford County

#42. Culpeper County

#41. King George County

#40. Mathews County

#39. Poquoson city

#38. Greene County

#37. Clarke County

#36. Accomack County

#35. Staunton city

#34. Gloucester County

#33. Charlottesville city

#32. Newport News city

#31. Dinwiddie County

#30. Northumberland County

#29. Middlesex County

#28. Fluvanna County

#27. Roanoke County

#26. Nelson County

#25. Chesterfield County

#24. Henrico County

#23. Hanover County

#22. Isle of Wight County

#21. Lancaster County

#20. Salem city

#19. Alexandria city

#18. Fauquier County

#17. Loudoun County

#16. Goochland County

#15. Prince William County

#14. James City County

#13. Chesapeake city

#12. Northampton County

#11. Falls Church city

#10. Virginia Beach city

#9. Albemarle County

#8. Fairfax County

#7. York County

#6. Hampton city

#5. Arlington County

#4. Prince George County

#3. Fairfax city

#2. Charles City County

#1. Norfolk city

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (6,573 fully vaccinated)--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (22 total deaths)--- 8.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,562 (1,814 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (3,873 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (13 total deaths)--- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,205 (848 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (20,238 fully vaccinated)--- 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (67 total deaths)--- 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,281 (5,441 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (56,066 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (259 total deaths)--- 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,239 (14,957 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (4,885 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (44 total deaths)--- 198.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,756 (2,052 total cases)--- 64.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (14,161 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (28 total deaths)--- 34.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,854 (3,430 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (57,831 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (256 total deaths)--- 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,359 (17,331 total cases)--- 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (94,312 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (119 total deaths)--- 57.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,904 (24,314 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (32,507 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (97 total deaths)--- 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,759 (9,342 total cases)--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (16,766 fully vaccinated)--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (27 total deaths)--- 45.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,853 (3,986 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (5,586 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (24 total deaths)--- 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,007 (1,149 total cases)--- 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (7,797 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (24 total deaths)--- 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,954 (1,835 total cases)--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (12,589 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (47 total deaths)--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,480 (3,068 total cases)--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (9,319 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (33 total deaths)--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,488 (2,118 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (20,636 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (84 total deaths)--- 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,719 (5,403 total cases)--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (15,953 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (89 total deaths)--- 93.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,544 (4,374 total cases)--- 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (23,971 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (83 total deaths)--- 20.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,461 (5,401 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (30,382 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (65 total deaths)--- 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,516 (7,334 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (115,951 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (320 total deaths)--- 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,206 (29,045 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (18,487 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (63 total deaths)--- 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,616 (4,172 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (7,900 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (39 total deaths)--- 74.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,072 (1,702 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (6,945 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (34 total deaths)--- 73.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,758 (1,350 total cases)--- 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (18,077 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (33 total deaths)--- 34.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,297 (3,626 total cases)--- 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (62,508 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (197 total deaths)--- 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,264 (16,260 total cases)--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (9,989 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (24 total deaths)--- 13.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,691 (2,044 total cases)--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (236,603 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (610 total deaths)--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,027 (56,542 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (223,038 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (754 total deaths)--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,310 (50,648 total cases)--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (73,597 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (209 total deaths)--- 4.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,757 (16,981 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (25,543 fully vaccinated)--- 0.1% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (93 total deaths)--- 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,843 (5,879 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (7,334 fully vaccinated)--- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (24 total deaths)--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,402 (1,421 total cases)--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (17,529 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (85 total deaths)--- 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,070 (5,078 total cases)--- 28.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (113,361 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (165 total deaths)--- 44.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,186 (24,210 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (50,898 fully vaccinated)--- 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (96 total deaths)--- 27.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,859 (10,583 total cases)--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (302,244 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (315 total deaths)--- 58.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,206 (54,613 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (17,407 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (35 total deaths)--- 20.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,630 (3,000 total cases)--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (345,318 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (619 total deaths)--- 28.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,205 (80,922 total cases)--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (56,455 fully vaccinated)--- 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (100 total deaths)--- 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,269 (10,919 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (180,812 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (382 total deaths)--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,294 (39,893 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (8,706 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (50 total deaths)--- 130.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,083 (1,532 total cases)--- 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (10,861 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (14 total deaths)--- 48.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,694 (1,417 total cases)--- 38.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.8% (336,767 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (608 total deaths)--- 27.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,842 (71,284 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (83,697 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (118 total deaths)--- 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,342 (11,307 total cases)--- 33.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (882,386 fully vaccinated)--- 11.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (1,215 total deaths)--- 42.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,495 (143,380 total cases)--- 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (54,428 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (87 total deaths)--- 31.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,242 (7,676 total cases)--- 28.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (108,170 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (258 total deaths)--- 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,319 (21,951 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.2% (194,633 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (285 total deaths)--- 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,730 (32,518 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.7% (32,100 fully vaccinated)--- 21.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (54 total deaths)--- 23.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,452 (6,310 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 92.1% (22,121 fully vaccinated)--- 34.1% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (36 total deaths)--- 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,103 (1,706 total cases)--- 54.6% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (9,102 fully vaccinated)--- 38.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (22 total deaths)--- 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,514 (941 total cases)--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (231,941 fully vaccinated)--- 38.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (372 total deaths)--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,842 (33,601 total cases)--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia