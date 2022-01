Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Tennessee

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Hawkins County

#49. Rhea County

#48. Lauderdale County

#47. Pickett County

#46. Monroe County

#45. Roane County

#44. Wayne County

#43. Cumberland County

#42. McNairy County

#41. Hardeman County

#40. Coffee County

#39. Gibson County

#38. Greene County

#37. Sumner County

#36. Marion County

#35. Henry County

#34. Dickson County

#33. Crockett County

#32. Grainger County

#31. Carroll County

#30. Benton County

#29. Cocke County

#28. Cheatham County

#27. Sevier County

#26. Putnam County

#25. Blount County

#24. Marshall County

#23. Scott County

#22. Robertson County

#21. Rutherford County

#20. Jackson County

#19. Jefferson County

#18. Wilson County

#17. Shelby County

#16. Sullivan County

#15. Haywood County

#14. Unicoi County

#13. Morgan County

#12. Fayette County

#11. Anderson County

#10. Hamilton County

#9. Van Buren County

#8. Knox County

#7. Washington County

#6. Maury County

#5. Madison County

#4. Davidson County

#3. Loudon County

#2. Williamson County

#1. Meigs County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (24,295 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (245 total deaths)--- 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,253 (12,069 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (13,812 fully vaccinated)--- 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (131 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,059 (7,648 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (9,246 fully vaccinated)--- 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (78 total deaths)--- 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,966 (5,887 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (2,156 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (28 total deaths)--- 78.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,208 (1,222 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (19,501 fully vaccinated)--- 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (196 total deaths)--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,107 (10,755 total cases)--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (23,082 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (185 total deaths)--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,314 (11,378 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (6,637 fully vaccinated)--- 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (48 total deaths)--- 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,570 (4,430 total cases)--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (27,419 fully vaccinated)--- 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (278 total deaths)--- 47.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,514 (12,415 total cases)--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (11,787 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (87 total deaths)--- 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,853 (5,358 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (11,108 fully vaccinated)--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (96 total deaths)--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,637 (5,921 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (25,025 fully vaccinated)--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (214 total deaths)--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,476 (12,138 total cases)--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (21,390 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (215 total deaths)--- 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,061 (12,313 total cases)--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (30,954 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (296 total deaths)--- 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,177 (16,008 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (88,107 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (590 total deaths)--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,724 (41,555 total cases)--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (12,589 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (110 total deaths)--- 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,441 (6,487 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (14,580 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (120 total deaths)--- 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,955 (6,131 total cases)--- 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (25,082 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (208 total deaths)--- 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,229 (11,992 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (6,588 fully vaccinated)--- 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (75 total deaths)--- 69.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,416 (3,759 total cases)--- 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (11,109 fully vaccinated)--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (92 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,822 (5,089 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (12,844 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (130 total deaths)--- 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,524 (6,532 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (6,895 fully vaccinated)--- 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 501 (81 total deaths)--- 61.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,470 (3,308 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (17,304 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (172 total deaths)--- 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,295 (8,747 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (19,788 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (93 total deaths)--- 26.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,653 (8,399 total cases)--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (47,628 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (336 total deaths)--- 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,028 (23,608 total cases)--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (39,580 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (267 total deaths)--- 7.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,441 (18,810 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (67,058 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (328 total deaths)--- 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,581 (27,391 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (14,004 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (105 total deaths)--- 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,522 (7,742 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (7,788 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (90 total deaths)--- 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,498 (6,289 total cases)--- 23.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (35,851 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (236 total deaths)--- 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,182 (16,648 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (170,807 fully vaccinated)--- 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (746 total deaths)--- 27.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,335 (74,216 total cases)--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (3,837 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (51 total deaths)--- 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,778 (2,331 total cases)--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (26,286 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (217 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,121 (11,510 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (74,032 fully vaccinated)--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (415 total deaths)--- 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,439 (32,459 total cases)--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (492,329 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (2,731 total deaths)--- 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,568 (192,753 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (85,960 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (559 total deaths)--- 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,821 (32,969 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (8,599 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (82 total deaths)--- 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,734 (4,626 total cases)--- 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (9,377 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (81 total deaths)--- 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,092 (3,593 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (10,697 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (60 total deaths)--- 10.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,128 (4,308 total cases)--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (21,931 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (135 total deaths)--- 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,617 (9,303 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (41,423 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (270 total deaths)--- 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,001 (15,396 total cases)--- 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (202,000 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (913 total deaths)--- 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,770 (76,393 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (3,315 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 749 (44 total deaths)--- 140.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,740 (1,394 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (273,201 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (1,083 total deaths)--- 26.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,745 (92,864 total cases)--- 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (74,519 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (404 total deaths)--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,809 (26,921 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (59,679 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (273 total deaths)--- 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,005 (22,174 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (51,420 fully vaccinated)--- 17.1% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (365 total deaths)--- 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,875 (21,434 total cases)--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (432,600 fully vaccinated)--- 18.3% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (1,396 total deaths)--- 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,049 (153,055 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (33,392 fully vaccinated)--- 18.7% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (148 total deaths)--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,398 (10,488 total cases)--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (152,503 fully vaccinated)--- 19.1% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (327 total deaths)--- 55.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,382 (48,593 total cases)--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (8,257 fully vaccinated)--- 27.4% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (47 total deaths)--- 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,061 (2,492 total cases)--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee