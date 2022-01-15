ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Indiana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcOWl_0chXEtO600
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Indiana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLUts_0chXEtO600
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Howard County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (37,620 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (366 total deaths)
--- 48.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,618 (20,321 total cases)
--- 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCLbe_0chXEtO600
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Whitley County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (15,542 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (70 total deaths)
--- 30.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,546 (7,997 total cases)
--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0GRa_0chXEtO600
Kmweber // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Posey County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (11,670 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (46 total deaths)
--- 39.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,361 (4,923 total cases)
--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yfUS_0chXEtO600
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Steuben County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (15,889 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (101 total deaths)
--- 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,085 (7,986 total cases)
--- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fD190_0chXEtO600
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Clinton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (14,910 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (93 total deaths)
--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,488 (7,610 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S02xY_0chXEtO600
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Ripley County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (13,064 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (109 total deaths)
--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,718 (6,718 total cases)
--- 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bj3f4_0chXEtO600
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Decatur County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (12,317 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (117 total deaths)
--- 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,874 (5,544 total cases)
--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0chXEtO600
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Delaware County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (53,209 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (358 total deaths)
--- 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,634 (20,127 total cases)
--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnPdO_0chXEtO600
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Wayne County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (31,186 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (295 total deaths)
--- 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,701 (14,956 total cases)
--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Me2la_0chXEtO600
HurricaneGonzalo // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lawrence County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (21,603 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (216 total deaths)
--- 59.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,849 (9,459 total cases)
--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071k12_0chXEtO600
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Union County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (3,364 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (19 total deaths)
--- 9.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,775 (1,536 total cases)
--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pze1F_0chXEtO600
Charles Edward // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Martin County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (4,888 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (20 total deaths)
--- 34.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,899 (1,733 total cases)
--- 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6uOi_0chXEtO600
Canva

#38. Knox County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (17,489 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (124 total deaths)
--- 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,659 (8,292 total cases)
--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVWcA_0chXEtO600
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sullivan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (9,892 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (63 total deaths)
--- 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,078 (4,150 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0chXEtO600
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#36. Vigo County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (51,607 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (338 total deaths)
--- 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,115 (23,671 total cases)
--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kEdg_0chXEtO600
MrGreenBean // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Brown County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (7,301 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (54 total deaths)
--- 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,200 (2,143 total cases)
--- 31.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezsTB_0chXEtO600
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Huntington County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (17,725 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (136 total deaths)
--- 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,649 (9,367 total cases)
--- 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGVQn_0chXEtO600
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Harrison County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (19,794 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (111 total deaths)
--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,373 (8,254 total cases)
--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22os8q_0chXEtO600
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Henry County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (24,118 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (194 total deaths)
--- 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,709 (10,894 total cases)
--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW6Df_0chXEtO600
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Allen County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (190,726 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (995 total deaths)
--- 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,552 (85,541 total cases)
--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQ38G_0chXEtO600
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Madison County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (65,241 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (523 total deaths)
--- 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,658 (26,767 total cases)
--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2wHR_0chXEtO600
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jackson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (22,528 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (103 total deaths)
--- 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,593 (9,551 total cases)
--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sloRg_0chXEtO600
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Morgan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (36,460 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (224 total deaths)
--- 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,556 (13,080 total cases)
--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvVl0_0chXEtO600
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#27. White County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (12,638 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (78 total deaths)
--- 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,890 (5,758 total cases)
--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0chXEtO600
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Marion County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (511,727 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (2,470 total deaths)
--- 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,738 (190,394 total cases)
--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bf7Mu_0chXEtO600
Canva

#25. Lake County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (259,851 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (1,428 total deaths)
--- 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,816 (96,207 total cases)
--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tR7oj_0chXEtO600
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jefferson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (17,327 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (122 total deaths)
--- 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,573 (7,293 total cases)
--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fkl77_0chXEtO600
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Orange County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (10,549 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (81 total deaths)
--- 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,963 (3,922 total cases)
--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zC3nH_0chXEtO600
William Eccles // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clay County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (14,101 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (72 total deaths)
--- 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,384 (5,608 total cases)
--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u1So_0chXEtO600
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. LaPorte County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (59,098 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (301 total deaths)
--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,997 (21,974 total cases)
--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmN5I_0chXEtO600
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Porter County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (92,919 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (454 total deaths)
--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,291 (32,869 total cases)
--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVOQv_0chXEtO600
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Perry County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (10,489 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (55 total deaths)
--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,212 (3,491 total cases)
--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vznjH_0chXEtO600
Canva

#18. Floyd County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (43,119 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.6% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (249 total deaths)
--- 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,583 (14,592 total cases)
--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dkst_0chXEtO600
Cool10191 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dubois County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (23,598 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (151 total deaths)
--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,052 (10,279 total cases)
--- 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ncl94_0chXEtO600
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Shelby County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (24,794 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (148 total deaths)
--- 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,998 (10,734 total cases)
--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009xl5_0chXEtO600
Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Vanderburgh County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (100,643 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (521 total deaths)
--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,669 (42,948 total cases)
--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWqq1_0chXEtO600
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Tippecanoe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (108,579 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (326 total deaths)
--- 44.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,138 (39,416 total cases)
--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3bif_0chXEtO600
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pike County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (6,891 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (45 total deaths)
--- 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,811 (2,950 total cases)
--- 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcdfL_0chXEtO600
Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Joseph County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (152,422 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (739 total deaths)
--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,352 (60,759 total cases)
--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ks4V4_0chXEtO600
User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Johnson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (89,004 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (510 total deaths)
--- 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,152 (35,037 total cases)
--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8Hdc_0chXEtO600
12019 // Pixabay

#10. Bartholomew County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (47,660 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (209 total deaths)
--- 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,498 (16,335 total cases)
--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0chXEtO600
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Monroe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (84,766 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.8% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (238 total deaths)
--- 46.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,986 (20,760 total cases)
--- 32.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128k1G_0chXEtO600
C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clark County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (68,474 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (315 total deaths)
--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,306 (24,022 total cases)
--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rbPa_0chXEtO600
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dearborn County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (29,180 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.4% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (112 total deaths)
--- 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,907 (10,835 total cases)
--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSrgf_0chXEtO600
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Warrick County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (38,161 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (210 total deaths)
--- 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,815 (15,003 total cases)
--- 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZbUm_0chXEtO600
Canva

#5. Hancock County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (51,025 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.4% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (210 total deaths)
--- 9.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,864 (17,091 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlpSK_0chXEtO600
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Boone County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (46,249 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (136 total deaths)
--- 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,488 (12,543 total cases)
--- 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIyw5_0chXEtO600
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hamilton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (232,719 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.0% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (529 total deaths)
--- 47.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,827 (67,017 total cases)
--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peubs_0chXEtO600
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hendricks County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (117,725 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.6% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (448 total deaths)
--- 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,394 (33,030 total cases)
--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ohio County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (4,285 fully vaccinated)
--- 38.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (16 total deaths)
--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,809 (1,105 total cases)
--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Delaware State
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Canva#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Rapierce#Wikimedia Commons
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy