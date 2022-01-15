Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Indiana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Howard County

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Whitley County

Kmweber // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Posey County

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Steuben County

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Clinton County

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Ripley County

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Decatur County

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Delaware County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Wayne County

HurricaneGonzalo // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lawrence County

Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Union County

Charles Edward // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Martin County

Canva

#38. Knox County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sullivan County

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#36. Vigo County

MrGreenBean // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Brown County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Huntington County

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Harrison County

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Henry County

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Allen County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Madison County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jackson County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Morgan County

Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#27. White County

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Marion County

Canva

#25. Lake County

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jefferson County

Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Orange County

William Eccles // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clay County

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. LaPorte County

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Porter County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Perry County

Canva

#18. Floyd County

Cool10191 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dubois County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Shelby County

Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Vanderburgh County

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Tippecanoe County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pike County

Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Joseph County

User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Johnson County

12019 // Pixabay

#10. Bartholomew County

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Monroe County

C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clark County

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dearborn County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Warrick County

Canva

#5. Hancock County

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Boone County

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hamilton County

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hendricks County

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ohio County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (37,620 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (366 total deaths)--- 48.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,618 (20,321 total cases)--- 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (15,542 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (70 total deaths)--- 30.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,546 (7,997 total cases)--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (11,670 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (46 total deaths)--- 39.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,361 (4,923 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (15,889 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (101 total deaths)--- 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,085 (7,986 total cases)--- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (14,910 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (93 total deaths)--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,488 (7,610 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (13,064 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (109 total deaths)--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,718 (6,718 total cases)--- 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (12,317 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (117 total deaths)--- 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,874 (5,544 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (53,209 fully vaccinated)--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (358 total deaths)--- 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,634 (20,127 total cases)--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (31,186 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (295 total deaths)--- 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,701 (14,956 total cases)--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (21,603 fully vaccinated)--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (216 total deaths)--- 59.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,849 (9,459 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (3,364 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (19 total deaths)--- 9.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,775 (1,536 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (4,888 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (20 total deaths)--- 34.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,899 (1,733 total cases)--- 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (17,489 fully vaccinated)--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (124 total deaths)--- 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,659 (8,292 total cases)--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (9,892 fully vaccinated)--- 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (63 total deaths)--- 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,078 (4,150 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (51,607 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (338 total deaths)--- 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,115 (23,671 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (7,301 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (54 total deaths)--- 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,200 (2,143 total cases)--- 31.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (17,725 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (136 total deaths)--- 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,649 (9,367 total cases)--- 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (19,794 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (111 total deaths)--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,373 (8,254 total cases)--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (24,118 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (194 total deaths)--- 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,709 (10,894 total cases)--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (190,726 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (995 total deaths)--- 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,552 (85,541 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (65,241 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (523 total deaths)--- 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,658 (26,767 total cases)--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (22,528 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (103 total deaths)--- 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,593 (9,551 total cases)--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (36,460 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (224 total deaths)--- 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,556 (13,080 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (12,638 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (78 total deaths)--- 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,890 (5,758 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (511,727 fully vaccinated)--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (2,470 total deaths)--- 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,738 (190,394 total cases)--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (259,851 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (1,428 total deaths)--- 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,816 (96,207 total cases)--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (17,327 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (122 total deaths)--- 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,573 (7,293 total cases)--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (10,549 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (81 total deaths)--- 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,963 (3,922 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (14,101 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (72 total deaths)--- 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,384 (5,608 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (59,098 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (301 total deaths)--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,997 (21,974 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (92,919 fully vaccinated)--- 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (454 total deaths)--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,291 (32,869 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (10,489 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (55 total deaths)--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,212 (3,491 total cases)--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (43,119 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (249 total deaths)--- 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,583 (14,592 total cases)--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (23,598 fully vaccinated)--- 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (151 total deaths)--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,052 (10,279 total cases)--- 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (24,794 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (148 total deaths)--- 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,998 (10,734 total cases)--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (100,643 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (521 total deaths)--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,669 (42,948 total cases)--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (108,579 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (326 total deaths)--- 44.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,138 (39,416 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (6,891 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (45 total deaths)--- 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,811 (2,950 total cases)--- 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (152,422 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (739 total deaths)--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,352 (60,759 total cases)--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (89,004 fully vaccinated)--- 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (510 total deaths)--- 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,152 (35,037 total cases)--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (47,660 fully vaccinated)--- 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (209 total deaths)--- 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,498 (16,335 total cases)--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (84,766 fully vaccinated)--- 8.8% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (238 total deaths)--- 46.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,986 (20,760 total cases)--- 32.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (68,474 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (315 total deaths)--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,306 (24,022 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (29,180 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (112 total deaths)--- 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,907 (10,835 total cases)--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (38,161 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (210 total deaths)--- 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,815 (15,003 total cases)--- 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (51,025 fully vaccinated)--- 24.4% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (210 total deaths)--- 9.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,864 (17,091 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (46,249 fully vaccinated)--- 29.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (136 total deaths)--- 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,488 (12,543 total cases)--- 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (232,719 fully vaccinated)--- 31.0% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (529 total deaths)--- 47.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,827 (67,017 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (117,725 fully vaccinated)--- 31.6% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (448 total deaths)--- 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,394 (33,030 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (4,285 fully vaccinated)--- 38.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (16 total deaths)--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,809 (1,105 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana