Small furry pets available for adoption in Baltimore
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Small furry pets available for adoption in Baltimore
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Baltimore, Maryland on Petfinder .
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Baltimore
Petfinder
Bambalina
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Howie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Archie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Apollo (Bonded with Atlas)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Atlas (Bonded with Apollo)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Baltimore
Petfinder
Kobe
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tina
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Fluffy Pig
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Buglee
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Potato
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Baltimore
Petfinder
Gabby (Bonded with Lewis)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Moonpie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Jolly Roger
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Roxy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Moses
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Where people in Baltimore are moving to most
Petfinder
Glitch
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Rhino
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Coco
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chestnut
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Silk
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Baltimore in the last week
Petfinder
Bunyonce
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hazel (Bonded with Napa)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Micky
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mino (Bonded with Mocha)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Brown Butt Pig
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Baltimore
Petfinder
Hannah
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Napa (Bonded with Hazel)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Katerina
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Slator
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bolt
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Baltimore
Petfinder
Denim
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Maxine
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bebop
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Spock
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Knight
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Eubie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Angus
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bodie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mocha (Bonded with Mino)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Thumper
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Baltimore
Petfinder
Adam
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hurley
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Fleece
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lewis (Bonded with Gabby)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Comments / 0