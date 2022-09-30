ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small furry pets available for adoption in Baltimore

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Baltimore, Maryland on Petfinder .

Bambalina

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Howie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Archie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Apollo (Bonded with Atlas)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Atlas (Bonded with Apollo)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Kobe

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Tina

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Fluffy Pig

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Buglee

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Potato

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Gabby (Bonded with Lewis)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Moonpie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Jolly Roger

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Roxy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Moses

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Glitch

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Rhino

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Coco

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Chestnut

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Silk

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Bunyonce

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Hazel (Bonded with Napa)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Micky

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Mino (Bonded with Mocha)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Brown Butt Pig

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Hannah

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Napa (Bonded with Hazel)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Katerina

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Slator

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Bolt

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Denim

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Maxine

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Bebop

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Spock

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Knight

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Eubie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Angus

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Bodie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Mocha (Bonded with Mino)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Thumper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Adam

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Hurley

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Fleece

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Lewis (Bonded with Gabby)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

