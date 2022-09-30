Small furry pets available for adoption in Wichita
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Small furry pets available for adoption in Wichita
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Wichita, Kansas on Petfinder .
You may also like: Where people in Wichita are moving to most
Petfinder
Bun Bun
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Paloma
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Trixie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chuck
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Earthquake
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0