Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Wichita

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Wichita, Kansas on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Bun Bun

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Paloma

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Trixie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chuck

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Earthquake

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

