Small furry pets available for adoption in Albany

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Albany, New York on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Strudel

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blazer, Wrangler, & Bronco

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jelly & Jam

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Poptart

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blondie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Walter, Perry, Brendon, & Jason

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Doug

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Degu
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

