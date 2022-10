Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Boston

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Boston, Massachusetts on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Gertie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lopster

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Reggie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Camilo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PIGGY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ginger

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Anise

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zazu

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BARRETT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Freddie & Frank

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fiona

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stripey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tyler

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chives

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tortellini

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Riesling

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tillie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

George

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marshmello

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bonnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Adult and baby hamsters

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pabu

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LOKI

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

George

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Esther

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Soba

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Otis

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rigatoni

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ginny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LEGACY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mekong

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Billie Sue

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ruby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

COPITO

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Monkey Boy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mrs. Marcus

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pepa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Icicle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JACK

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sadie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Augie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Onyx

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MANCHAS

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mekong

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BRYCE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alma, Prudence, & Inky

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Taz

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Basil

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Remy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MARSHMALLOW

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nancy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

COCOA

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marshmallow

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ZIPPER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LADY PEGGY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mako

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SQUEAKY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Quincy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder