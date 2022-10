Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in San Francisco

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in San Francisco, California on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Lucky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Star & Luna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Belvedere / Strawberry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Irving and Judah

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Magnus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

POOH

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fusilli

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ramona / Cleary

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CASHEW

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LUCY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LATTE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CARLOS

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kewpie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

VENVEN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rowan

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lasagna

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

King Triton

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Coco

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Magnus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Uhura

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maverick

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BARLEY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CINNAMON

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FRECKLES

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Akane

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cinder

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bowtie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mai

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Angel

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Magnus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PEPPER

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eclipse

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kiki

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sulu

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TIGGER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winterberry

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MR. MARMALADE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

EMMIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nala

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Joey and Chandler

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

THAO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tai

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Misty

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tribble

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bumbleberry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

