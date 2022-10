Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Petfinder .

Petfinder

MADONNA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JELLY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BORIS

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MEOW

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BUN AFFLECK

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

YANG

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HOP

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Beige (courtesy listing)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HERRY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FINN

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tye

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sophie & Spring Trap (courtesy listing) (bonded pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nigel & Daphne (courtesy listing) (bonded pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Joker & Harley (bonded pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hercules & Eddy (bonded pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SPOOL

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HENRY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hopkins & Rosebud (bonded pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HONEY BUNCHES

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MR BUNZ

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BURR

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ROSEBUD

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

WILLOW

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MALLANIA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

WILBUR

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hendrix

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winston & Dali (bonded pair) (courtesy listing)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HASSELHOP

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Betty & Barnaby (bonded pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dr. Arlo Brownstone

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Miranda

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

KIX

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PEDRO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JOLLY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TYE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

