Small furry pets available for adoption in Wilkes-Barre

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Peppe

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Twitch and June

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

June and Twitch

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Butterscotch

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Webster

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gamora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lily Babbs

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rabbi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cleo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rhinestone and Madeleine

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zelda

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bruiser

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Groot

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Toby

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tootie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sloppy Joe

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

May

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder