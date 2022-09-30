Small furry pets available for adoption in Wilkes-Barre
Canva
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Peppe
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Twitch and June
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
June and Twitch
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Butterscotch
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Rosie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Webster
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Gamora
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Lily Babbs
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Rabbi
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Cleo
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Rhinestone and Madeleine
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
Petfinder
Zelda
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Bruiser
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Groot
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Toby
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Tootie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Sloppy Joe
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
May
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
