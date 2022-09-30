ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Small furry pets available for adoption in Wilkes-Barre

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiJLh_0chVnznR00

Canva

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DRex_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Peppe

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlPdh_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Twitch and June

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzJ9o_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

June and Twitch

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzNAH_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Butterscotch

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3KIk_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Rosie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWjhT_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Webster

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8Dfw_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Gamora

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4021rX_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Lily Babbs

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43p1or_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Rabbi

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IaTDO_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Cleo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7Ulp_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Rhinestone and Madeleine

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGQDM_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Zelda

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cma9a_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Bruiser

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpeS9_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Groot

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYy3i_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Toby

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nR77F_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Tootie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUfHR_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

Sloppy Joe

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lors8_0chVnznR00
Petfinder

May

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

