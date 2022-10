Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Boise

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Boise, Idaho on Petfinder .

Schotzi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Pappy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Elvis

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Peter

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Oliver

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Candy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Bugs

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Simon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Mae

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Roy Rogers/Hollister

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Jack/Jill

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Bandit

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Simba

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Bugsy Wugzy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Ash

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Whiskey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

JJ

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Tyler

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Bonnie/Clyde

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Latte

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Iris

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Arctic

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Gem

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Flop

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Domino

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Roxy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Lexi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Dusty

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Muffin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Honey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

