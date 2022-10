Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in San Diego

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in San Diego, California on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Canela

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chocolate Turtle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Luke

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Betty White

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fonti

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stea (bonded to Stargazer)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Larry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Buttercup

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pepper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lola

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Darla (bonded to Buster)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lassen

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Will

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Linus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vixen

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Patrick (bonded to Ellie)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stuffy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mr. Pants

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Delaney (bonded to Bear)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dustin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosemary (bonded to Basil)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ms. Peep

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pickles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petfinder

Tea Cup

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Koppie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Solanio (with Montaque)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lady Morrigan ( Bonded to Desdemona)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Traffic Jam

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stargazer (bonded to Stea)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bubbles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ellie (bonded to Patrick)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pandora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Timeena

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Piper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sith

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spider-Man

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Penelope

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mr. McDreamy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Parkway Princess

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Preston

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lily

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Desdemona ( Bonded to Lady Morrigan)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petfinder

Kratos

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blossom

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lucky

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lou

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petfinder

Petfinder

Buster (bonded to Darla)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Popcorn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mike

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

