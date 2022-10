Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Washington, D.C.

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Washington, D.C., Washington, D.C. on Petfinder .

Petfinder

CREAMSICLE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cowboy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Albi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aqua Girl

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Piglet (Bonded with Fergyl)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Napa (Bonded with Hazel)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

David Hasselhop

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MONTY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snowball

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

COSMO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

NICK

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Miko

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Little Mermaid

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ZIPPER

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Panchito

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SHAI

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marshmellow

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maxine

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lynn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lulu

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ACE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bailey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ava

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Reader

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Toby

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LIL BUNNY FU FU

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Leon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nugget

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rocky

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CARROT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hazel (Bonded with Napa)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ginger

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lewis (Bonded with Gabby)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GUS

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rain

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HARRY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fred

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JENNA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shrek

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Franky

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fifi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

COURTESY POST: Sophie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Giganto

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SHADOW

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ARCHIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HAMLET

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bread

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lasso

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

West

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SCHMIDT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Doren

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fergyl (Bonded with Piglet)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Siddle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

WINSTON

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gabby (Bonded with Lewis)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Noodle (Bonded with Dumpling)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder