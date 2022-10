Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in San Antonio

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in San Antonio, Texas on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Duchess & Princess

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Leo & Liam

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bill & Ted

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wendall & Liam

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Piggie Smalls & Pippi Longstocking

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Copper & Cole

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Abbie & Abeleen

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Avery & Aiden

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Felice

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

John & Adam

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Steffan

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ginger & Pepper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Abner

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Quinn & Zoey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Scarlett & Alexa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harriet & Hazel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Barbara & Betina

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Frappe & Hershey Kiss

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ebony & Eddy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sweety & Lovely

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ginger & Gidgette

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fausto

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Claudia & Lyndon

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sprout & Sunny Girl

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sherlock & Hayzel

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JoJo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Henry White Foot

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Issac & Ian

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sugar Plum

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Luna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rusty & Beaver

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Romeo & Juliet

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lake

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Calvin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Louie & Lucas

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pippin & Panini

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rose & Sutton

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rambo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CHIPPY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder