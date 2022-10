Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Seattle

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Seattle, Washington on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Seattle that don't require a college degree

Petfinder

Peanut

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fuzzy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spice

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Doyle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gilbert *SSH*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hedgehog

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Cottonball

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Patty

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tinker

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Billy *SSH*

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Hedgehog

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sandman

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Seattle metro area

Petfinder

Thumper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cheese Ravioli

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Crouton

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sally

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pancake

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Where people in Seattle are moving to most

Petfinder

Wuzzy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bliss

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Joey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tinsel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cuddles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Ziggy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chevy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chandler

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Apple

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zoey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Nova

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ross

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Herbie Hancock & Kenny G

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Salmon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Doyle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Seattle metro area

Petfinder

Guinevere & Gwendolyn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Doyle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Malibu

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hydro

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vincenzo *SSH*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Hedgehog

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Curious

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eggplant Parmesan

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bugs

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Azula - Cross Posting

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vanilla

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Luca (Ink)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kernel

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder