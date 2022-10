Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Tampa

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Tampa, Florida on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Randy Jackson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blondie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Honey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Autumn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Michael Jackson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zorrie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sugar

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sidney

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Howie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Paris

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Adelaide

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Berry

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mini

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hammy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Buster

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Toasted Mallow

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shellie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fred

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pee Wee

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Brownie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pearl

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amari

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hyde

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Loppie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Itsy Bitsy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daddy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bruce Wayne

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Compact

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tokyo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Strudel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Randy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bugs

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

River

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tito Jackson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sprinco

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Meringue

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Riley Ann

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jackie Jackson

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Usagi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Van Gogh

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Becky Lynn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kudw

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dodger

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bubbles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elizabeth

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petunia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Portable

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tony Stark

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peanut

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hammie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marlon Jackson

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Minnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder