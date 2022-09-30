Small furry pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Sundae
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Licorice
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Belle
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Thumpsalot
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Paris
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Elliot
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
