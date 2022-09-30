ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Small furry pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2vtj_0chVmrlq00

Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Petfinder .

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Cedar Rapids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zg8AP_0chVmrlq00
Petfinder

Sundae

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyD0f_0chVmrlq00
Petfinder

Licorice

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHWBb_0chVmrlq00
Petfinder

Belle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Utl9e_0chVmrlq00
Petfinder

Thumpsalot

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RxjL_0chVmrlq00
Petfinder

Paris

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Cedar Rapids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BCnz_0chVmrlq00
Petfinder

Elliot

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy