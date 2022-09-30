Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Sundae

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Licorice

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Belle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thumpsalot

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Paris

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elliot

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder