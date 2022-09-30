ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Small furry pets available for adoption in Birmingham

 4 days ago

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Birmingham, Alabama on Petfinder .

Prudence and Philippa

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Francesca and Fiona

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Penelope and Nugget

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Cookie and Oreo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Stella

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Amber

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Coco Chanel

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Oreo and Cookie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Humphrey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Honey Bunny

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Brew

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
Maddox and Millie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
