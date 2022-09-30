Small furry pets available for adoption in Birmingham
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Birmingham, Alabama on Petfinder .
Prudence and Philippa
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Francesca and Fiona
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Penelope and Nugget
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Cookie and Oreo
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Stella
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Amber
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Coco Chanel
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Oreo and Cookie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Humphrey
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Honey Bunny
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Brew
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Maddox and Millie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
