Small furry pets available for adoption in Birmingham

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Birmingham, Alabama on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Prudence and Philippa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Francesca and Fiona

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Penelope and Nugget

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cookie and Oreo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amber

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Coco Chanel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oreo and Cookie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Humphrey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Honey Bunny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Brew

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maddox and Millie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder