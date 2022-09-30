Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri on Petfinder .

DAISY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Vanderbilt & Victoria

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

BROWNIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

Hocus & Pocus

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

RICE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

Slytherin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

KASPER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

MAUI

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

ARCHIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

Voltaire

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

King

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

BENNY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

PEARL

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

ROCCO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Indie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

Trick & Treat

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Luke & Mara

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

WILLOW

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

Victory & Vanilla

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Zappy & Chalupa

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Agie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

RICHIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

Vida & Vivaldi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Sprinkles & Bonsai

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Eddie & Bixby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

BOO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

Maxci

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Vox

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Vecna

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

CINCO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Sugarfoot

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

TUNA

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Mimi & Mimosa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

OPAL

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

BAILEY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

Gryffindor

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

BELLA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

EMMA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

ROSIE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

LEO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Vampire

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Velcro

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

CHIP

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

BRIAN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

PEBBLES

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

Jim and Harry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

Betty & Caspian

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Toast

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

Virgil the Girl

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

CHESTNUT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

BEAR

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

Eva & Shawn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

