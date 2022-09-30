Small furry pets available for adoption in Philadelphia
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Rose
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Nikki
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cobalt
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hopper
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sterling
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Fufu
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Liquorish
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Shadow
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cindy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Heath
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Midnight and Dina
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Suki
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tofu and Kimchi
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
