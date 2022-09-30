ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Small furry pets available for adoption in Philadelphia

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Rose

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nikki

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cobalt

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hopper

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sterling

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fufu

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Liquorish

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shadow

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cindy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Heath

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Midnight and Dina

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Suki

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tofu and Kimchi

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

