Oklahoma City, OK

Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City

 4 days ago

Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Dutch

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spudicus

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BETTY

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hopper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

