ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Small furry pets available for adoption in Rochester

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8SuZ_0chVkhyY00

Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Rochester

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Rochester, New York on Petfinder .

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Rochester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZXcw_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Ojiin

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzwzg_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

The Piggy Family

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Edgar Ears

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFTkf_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Ben

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3Lmo_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Cricket

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQUq8_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Fifi

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVNz1_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Darth Maul

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ko8TB_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Dibiki

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRsbO_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Mickey

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWKK8_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Milo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tu5v1_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Apple

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mJGg_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Edgar Ears

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faLyA_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Apple

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmMKz_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Sidney

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOLO5_0chVkhyY00
Petfinder

Thor & Stella

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy