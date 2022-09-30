Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Rochester

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Rochester, New York on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Ojiin

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

The Piggy Family

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Edgar Ears

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ben

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cricket

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fifi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Darth Maul

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dibiki

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mickey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Milo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Apple

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petfinder

Petfinder

Sidney

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thor & Stella

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

