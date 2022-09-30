Small furry pets available for adoption in Rochester
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Rochester, New York on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Ojiin
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
The Piggy Family
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Edgar Ears
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ben
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cricket
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Fifi
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Darth Maul
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Dibiki
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mickey
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Milo
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Apple
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Petfinder
Petfinder
Sidney
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Thor & Stella
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
