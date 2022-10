Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Providence

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Providence, Rhode Island on Petfinder .

Chestnut

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Wesley

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Bear and Scarface

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Brandie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Hashi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Luna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Rosa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Mildred

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Cotton-Eyed Josephine

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Rabbit

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Rabbit

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Miso

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Roux

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Pickles

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

Lentil

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Gladys

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Ozwald

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Nibbles

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

Bambi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

Rabbit

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Everest

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Sita

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Oreo & Cookie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Noodle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Ava

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Sandy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Bugsy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Peanut

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Brie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Tucker

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Snowball

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Darcy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Gazpacho

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Teddy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

