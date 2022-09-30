Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Raleigh

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Raleigh, North Carolina on Petfinder .

Petfinder

George

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Boba

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Mouse

Petfinder

UBBA

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

Petfinder

Dango & Mochi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

Petfinder

GUNNAR

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

Petfinder

Gusgus (and herd)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

RAGNAR

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

Petfinder

Broski (and herd)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Simon (and herd)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Scamp (and herd)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

