Raleigh, NC

Small furry pets available for adoption in Raleigh

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Raleigh, North Carolina on Petfinder .

Petfinder

George

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder

Boba

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Mouse
Petfinder

UBBA

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
Petfinder

Dango & Mochi

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
Petfinder

GUNNAR

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
Petfinder

Gusgus (and herd)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
Petfinder

RAGNAR

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
Petfinder

Broski (and herd)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
Petfinder

Simon (and herd)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
Petfinder

Scamp (and herd)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Abyssinian
