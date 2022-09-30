Small furry pets available for adoption in Raleigh
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Raleigh, North Carolina on Petfinder .
Petfinder
George
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Boba
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
UBBA
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Dango & Mochi
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
GUNNAR
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Gusgus (and herd)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
RAGNAR
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Broski (and herd)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Simon (and herd)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Scamp (and herd)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
