Small furry pets available for adoption in Sacramento

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Sacramento, California on Petfinder .

Petfinder

ReRa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bowie & Zuzu

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jelly

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Addie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chocolate Chip

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mini

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rudy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MIDNIGHT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sumi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FRANKLIN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Faye

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Soju

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sol

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pancake

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tweety

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Suzie and lucy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Whiskey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Panini

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Redball

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clover

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snake Eyes

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Olive

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marshmellow

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daisy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jessie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

George

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Acorn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Domino

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Noche

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Phoenix

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Luna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dapples

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder