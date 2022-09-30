ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Small furry pets available for adoption in Sacramento

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08axwW_0chVkP2M00
Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Sacramento

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Sacramento, California on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7qcP_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

ReRa

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBzTL_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Bowie & Zuzu

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdcEn_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Jelly

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIPCb_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Addie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeHWY_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Chocolate Chip

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Metros where people in Sacramento are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjES2_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Mini

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rudy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKCZ5_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

MIDNIGHT

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRBtj_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Sumi

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKuTh_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

FRANKLIN

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Where people in Sacramento are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5bqQ_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Faye

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Di7Zk_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Soju

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EekWz_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Sol

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LeSAB_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Pancake

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5p7r_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Tweety

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Sacramento that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fld83_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Suzie and lucy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWgSC_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Whiskey

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiVCy_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Panini

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcIYx_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Redball

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCzCF_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Clover

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Sacramento

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmzBc_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Snake Eyes

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnTDX_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Olive

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWI6P_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Winnie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLe5d_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Marshmellow

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGAM2_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Daisy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Sacramento

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RG3M4_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Jessie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxgMZ_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

George

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abdAr_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Acorn

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FW1Sq_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Pie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYE6K_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Domino

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Sacramento

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YE7uA_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Noche

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyCJZ_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Phoenix

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUgzU_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Luna

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YF8uQ_0chVkP2M00
Petfinder

Dapples

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy