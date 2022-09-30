Small furry pets available for adoption in Sacramento
Canva
Small furry pets available for adoption in Sacramento
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Sacramento, California on Petfinder .
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
ReRa
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bowie & Zuzu
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Jelly
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Addie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chocolate Chip
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Metros where people in Sacramento are getting new jobs
Petfinder
Mini
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Rudy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
MIDNIGHT
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sumi
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
FRANKLIN
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Where people in Sacramento are moving to most
Petfinder
Faye
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Soju
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sol
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Pancake
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tweety
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Sacramento that require a graduate degree
Petfinder
Suzie and lucy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Whiskey
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Panini
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Redball
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Clover
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Sacramento
Petfinder
Snake Eyes
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Olive
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Winnie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Marshmellow
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Daisy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Sacramento
Petfinder
Jessie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
George
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Acorn
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Pie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Domino
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Sacramento
Petfinder
Noche
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Phoenix
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Luna
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Dapples
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Comments / 0