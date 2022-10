Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Las Vegas

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Las Vegas, Nevada on Petfinder .

Petfinder

SUGAR

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

VINCENT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PRINCESS BUBBLEGUM

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

EDGAR

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ROBERT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nettle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CAULIFLOWER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

RE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TRES

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ELLIE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GUS GUS

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HARRISON

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

NORMAN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LOLLI

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MOHAWK

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PRIUS

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CROSS

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ELENA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JOLENE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

THUMPER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PINEAPPLE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DO

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FANCY PANTS

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SAM

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PLAG

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FRESCA

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

THEO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ASHTON

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PHOENIX

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MOONFLOWER

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ASHLEY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DOS

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DOT

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

VULPIX

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ELENA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ELVIA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ANNIE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CHERRY BLOSSOM

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

COPY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JOE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

KENNEDY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SPICE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ALICE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ALEX

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ELLIS

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BIKO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SHORTCAKE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FETTUCINE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SABLE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DUSTY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CLOVER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ARES

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

POE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GINKGO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

APPLE JACK

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SNIFFLES

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BIGGIE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SURPRISE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

STEEL

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

KERNEL

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder