Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Naples

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Naples, Florida on Petfinder .

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Naples

Petfinder

Lily

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Autumn Sun

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Perry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Arnold

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hopper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Star

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mighty Mouse

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maya

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harley Quinn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thumps

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in Naples

Petfinder

Minnie Mouse

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Little

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harlow and Rex

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Brandy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cookie and Brownie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Naples

Petfinder

Sullivan and Serenity

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hunny Bunny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Max and Ruby

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Suzy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Willow and Truffle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Naples

Petfinder

Mopsy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cookie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Skeeter

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Benjamin and Ruby

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bunny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Lina

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Toby

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kyle and Kelly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Olivia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hopps

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Naples metro area