Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Miami

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Miami, Florida on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Crimson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Melody

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Remi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Duke

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jack

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Henry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Camilla

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dream

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aurora and Minnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chili

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Miami - West Palm Beach

Petfinder

Juliet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jenny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

June

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Delilah

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Walnut and Pecan

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Miami

Petfinder

Dolly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Izzy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Orchid

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Naomi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cedric

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Miami metro area

Petfinder

Winnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sugar Plum

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Claire

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Noba

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jill

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Benny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cinder

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sienna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Latte and Cinnabun

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Heidi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Luigi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chester

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jagger

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Annabelle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Boba

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Cupcake

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lizzie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ivy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gypsy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Audrey and Stella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Miami

Petfinder

Nemo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dash

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shortcake

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amber

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sweetie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Miami metro area

Petfinder

Simon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chip and Sally

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maki

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Victoria

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Halo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Cherry and Blossom

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pepsi and Cola

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Smudge

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Violet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chimi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ollie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Caroline

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lila

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chloe

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lucy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder