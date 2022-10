Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Norfolk

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Norfolk, Virginia on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Evie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zero

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Basil

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peppa

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tribble

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harold

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

French Toast

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Waffles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chungess

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lime

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cocoa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Potato

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lilac

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lacy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

King

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kumar

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

OPOSSUM

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

June

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

RAINBOWCORN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bologna

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Darlene

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bently

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chewy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amarena

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kylo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bandit

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Curly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Big Boy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clover

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Xena

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cagney

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

NUGGET

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Theo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Charles

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snickers

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cheesecake

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bunny Boy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder