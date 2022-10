Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in New York City

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in New York City, New York on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Emma & Buttercup

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Paxton

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dawson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ottavino

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jasmine

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in New York City

Petfinder

Nimmo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winston

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ZZ

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Trix

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lola

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Milo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tiana

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hazel & Nutmeg

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Showalter

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Ares, Hermes and Apollo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Brownie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cream

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jack

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raichu

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in New York City for high school graduates

Petfinder

Reggie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nido

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oscar

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Baby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ranger

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in New York City that require a graduate degree

Petfinder

Mr.Whiskers

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Prince

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tulip & Rose

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zippy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oliver

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

GoGo & Echo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ryder

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pearl

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flufly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fluffernutter

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Lots of Rats

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Madeline

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Edward

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cinnabun & Waffle (bonded male/female pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bale

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Babt Dwarf Hamsters!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bingo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Minnie & Frankie (bonded male/female pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gertie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosemary

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Closest national parks to New York City

Petfinder

Paxton

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Reenie & Rosie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Evie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Freddie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in New York City that require a bachelor's degree

Petfinder

Orian

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thumper & Chandler (bonded male/female pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marley

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chewy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Venus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ellie & Finn (bonded brother/sister pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Luna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eden & Scout (Male and Female Bonded Pair)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Natasha

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Phoebe

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder