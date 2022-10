Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Chicago

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Chicago, Illinois on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Bunny Boo Boo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snowman

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pong

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

**COURTESY POST** Leo & Tim

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Willie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Capricorn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Monkey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

**COURTESTY POST** Miguel & Pablo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Olive

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bene

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Baby Ruth

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mr Squeakers

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sonic & Knuckles

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Princess Aurora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lil Bunny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lotus and Green Tea

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Danton

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bean

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chester

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sirius & Tila

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mama Ru & Bosley

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Guinea Pigs!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winston and Wallace

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Galaga

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Patty & Selma

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Firecracker

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

James

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Beatrice

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

**COURTESY POST** Charlotte and Thissle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pachinko

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bruce

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Honey Bunches

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bunami

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Twyla

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Iceman

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lafayette

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gateau

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Carly and Sparkle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Juicy Fruit

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pokemon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bugs

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Holly

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alfie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dusty

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Liberty Bell

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Margi & Maeve

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Caddy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Isabella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jam Jam

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Twix

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pote

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder