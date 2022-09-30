ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small furry pets available for adoption in New Orleans

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7nlj_0chViWHr00

Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in New Orleans, Louisiana on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exAVZ_0chViWHr00
Petfinder

Poe

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CB1V_0chViWHr00
Petfinder

Margo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JefWQ_0chViWHr00
Petfinder

Elsa

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6pVk_0chViWHr00
Petfinder

Dianne

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDUWq_0chViWHr00
Petfinder

Phoenix

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18aMrJ_0chViWHr00
Petfinder

Peter

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

