Small furry pets available for adoption in New Orleans
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in New Orleans, Louisiana on Petfinder .
Poe
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Margo
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
Elsa
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Dianne
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
Phoenix
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Peter
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
