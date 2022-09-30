Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in New Orleans

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in New Orleans, Louisiana on Petfinder .

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in New Orleans

Petfinder

Poe

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Margo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elsa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dianne

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Phoenix

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Peter

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder