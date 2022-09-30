Small furry pets available for adoption in Cleveland
Canva
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cleveland, Ohio on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Bolivia
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Margie & Palmer (Cleveland)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Argentina
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Ruby
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Colombia
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Brazil
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Chile
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Pirate
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Ecuador
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Sapphire
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Sophia
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Chocolate Muffin
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Freddy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Betty (Cleveland)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Jefferson Bunny
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Ellio
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
