Cleveland, OH

Small furry pets available for adoption in Cleveland

 4 days ago

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cleveland, Ohio on Petfinder .

Bolivia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Margie & Palmer (Cleveland)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Argentina

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Ruby

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Colombia

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Brazil

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Chile

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Pirate

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Ecuador

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Sapphire

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Sophia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Chocolate Muffin

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Freddy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Betty (Cleveland)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Jefferson Bunny

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Ellio

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
