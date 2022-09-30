Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Cleveland

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cleveland, Ohio on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Cleveland

Petfinder

Bolivia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Margie & Palmer (Cleveland)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Argentina

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ruby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Colombia

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Cleveland

Petfinder

Brazil

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chile

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pirate

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ecuador

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sapphire

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Cleveland metro area

Petfinder

Sophia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chocolate Muffin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Freddy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Betty (Cleveland)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jefferson Bunny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Ellio

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder