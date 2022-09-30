Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Rumlow

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spike

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kune Kune (mcas)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marcie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marble

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in Portland, Oregon

Petfinder

Senor

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Edward Hopper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tantor

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hopscotch (mcas)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jazz

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Dunkin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Princess Diana

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mugzy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Johnny Bravo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Puff (mcas)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Portland, Oregon

Petfinder

Velveteen (mcas)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maximoff

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gingersnap

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Olif

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zorro (mcas)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Where people in Portland, Oregon are moving to most

Petfinder

Earl Grey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Titan

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder