Portland, OR

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder .

Rumlow

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Spike

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Kune Kune (mcas)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
Marcie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
Marble

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Senor

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
Edward Hopper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Tantor

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Hopscotch (mcas)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Jazz

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Dunkin

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Princess Diana

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Mugzy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Johnny Bravo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Puff (mcas)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Velveteen (mcas)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Maximoff

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Gingersnap

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
Olif

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Zorro (mcas)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
Earl Grey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Titan

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
