Small furry pets available for adoption in Denver

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Denver, Colorado on Petfinder .

Petfinder

BONITA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LUNA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ASPEN

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ANNA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GHOST

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

KEEN

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

THUMPER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SEAN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GRAYSON

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ROOSEVELT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ROGER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

OREO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

RILEY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PENNY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

COTTON

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SMOKEY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BROWNIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ROSE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HENRY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TONI

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ROO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

OLAF

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FLUFF

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Po

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SPECTRE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MUTI

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DARCY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BENNY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GUNTHER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SPIRIT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thumper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

KENNEDY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HICCUP

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BANDIT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TIMMY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CHANDLER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PRINCESS

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PIP

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GANDALF

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BUDDY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ELSA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FLOWER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FISGON

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BUN BUN

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TIBBS

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

REVENANT

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BATCHI

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CINNAMON

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SHREDDER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder