Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Colorado Springs

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Petfinder .

You may also like: Where people in Colorado Springs are moving to most

Petfinder

CRYSTAL

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Asher and Emma

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PIKACHU

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Apollo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ZOOMIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

COZY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MISCHIEF

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DAISY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LILAH

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

REISHI

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

NIGEL

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TULIP

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CHOCOLATE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LUNA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SHIMEJI

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Colorado Springs

Petfinder

SOUP

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PEPPER

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TIKI

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ABBU

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Twix

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs

Petfinder

SNOW

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PUMPKIN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BANDIT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BELLA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

RUPERT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

WICK

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JOSEPHINE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BOOTS

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bounder

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bob

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs

Petfinder

Oscar and Felix

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

OREO

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CASHMERE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ROSE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MOSLEY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in Colorado Springs

Petfinder

HENRIETTA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GOOSE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BUGS

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BUSTER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PIP

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Colorado Springs that don't require a college degree

Petfinder

Dave

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder